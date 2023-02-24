Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Carvana's eight-story 'vending machine' opens in Denver

By Dennis Huspeni,

6 days ago

Reports of the demise of the eight-story, glass Carvana "Car Vending Machine" in Denver, were exaggerated.

The building is filled with pre-sold cars and opened to the public Wednesday, according to spokesperson Veronica Cardenas.

It's hard to miss towering over the east side of I-25 and Evans Avenue.

Some media reports speculated the 10-year-old company might not open it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxKqL_0kxvBaxc00
The Carvana car vending machine sits right at Interstate 25 at the Evans Avenue exit on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)/DENVER Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette

"These machines take time to build, and it wasn't completed until fairly recently — even thought it looked done," Cardenas said. "We had to complete employee training and get inspections back for our permits."

The online used car buying company has sold 30,000 cars in Colorado, half in Denver.

“Colorado residents have so many different needs when it comes to a vehicle,” Jennifer Stagg, Carvana market operations manager, said in a news release. “We’re proud to offer Denver a national inventory with thousands of vehicles, paired with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery so customers can easily and quickly get exactly what they want.”

Looks can be deceiving, though. It's not like people can just walk in, pick a car from the vending machine, pay for it and drive off.

The machine is open from Monday through Saturday by appointment only. As mentioned previously, every one of the 27 cars on display have been purchased already and are waiting for pickup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRvqg_0kxvBaxc00
Travis Dean, a vending machine specialist with Carvana, watches as a 2014 Chevy Camaro SS is lowered down to the customer level during a demonstration on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette

"Folks are welcome to walk in if they're curious," Cardenas said. "But it's not like a traditional dealership."

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) customers do everything online. They pick the car with "up front pricing," as there's no hidden fees or negotiating, Cardenas said. Customers can have the car delivered to their house "as soon as the next day" — and now Denver-area customers can choose the vending machine.

"It's a fun experience where friends and family want to capture the moment" of putting a coin in and watching the car move through the machine to the ground level, Cardenas said. "As the car is vended down, it spins around and there's a light show in the bay."

It's the company's 34th vending machine and the first one in Colorado.

"Denver is an important market for us," she said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
COVID hits Opera Colorado in the belt | Arts news
Denver, CO15 hours ago
10th Circuit agrees Facebook photos, not discrimination, the cause of Denver employee's firing (copy)
Denver, CO14 hours ago
How much snow could Denver see Wednesday?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado Springs more effective than Denver in handling homelessness crisis: Report
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Denver Mayoral candidates weigh in on 16th Street Mall
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver defends regulations on electrification of gas heating and cooling in commercial buildings
Denver, CO1 day ago
Five candidates battle to be Denver's first female mayor
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Who will end up in a runoff for Denver mayor? It's anyone's guess, experts weigh in
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver implementing natural gas ban in commercial buildings and multi-family housing
Denver, CO2 days ago
Six suspects indicted on charges of running Colorado construction site theft ring
Lafayette, CO1 day ago
Metro Moves: Doug Friednash appointed to Denver Health Foundation board
Denver, CO2 days ago
EDITORIAL: The kids in Colorado’s crime wave
Denver, CO1 day ago
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
Denver, CO3 days ago
North Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood character to be preserved
Denver, CO2 days ago
Colorado lawmakers renew debate about sites allowing drug use under supervision
Denver, CO10 hours ago
Man shot and killed near Expo Park in Aurora
Aurora, CO19 hours ago
Immigration crisis costs Denver almost $8 million
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woody Paige: Colorado convention in Boston? ... weekend in mid-June could feature Avs, Nugs each atop their conference
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Where is the best green chili in Denver metro area?
Denver, CO5 days ago
Driver wanted in serious hit-and-run on South Federal
Denver, CO1 day ago
Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Denver on Monday
Denver, CO13 hours ago
3 takeaways from Colorado Avalanche home loss to Devils; Annunen struggles, comeback falls short
Newark, NJ6 hours ago
Community keeps comedy couple laughing through their tears
Aurora, CO13 hours ago
Boulder's third gun-related incident in past week leaves one hospitalized
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Rare and Beautiful Bird Spotted in Broomfield, Colorado
Broomfield, CO5 days ago
Green chile or green chili? There is a difference
Denver, CO5 days ago
Colorado witness says circle-shaped object flew over car
Littleton, CO6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy