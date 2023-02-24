Open in App
Oakland, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ex-Oakland, California, police chief appeals his firing

By Associated Press,

6 days ago

The former police chief for the city of Oakland who was fired last week over the alleged cover-up of an officer’s misconduct filed an appeal to what he says was his wrongful termination.

LeRonne Armstrong's attorney Will Edelman on Wednesday sent a letter to the city, officially beginning the process to challenge Mayor Sheng Thao's decision to fire Armstrong, Sam Singer, a spokesman for the former chief said in a statement.

Singer said the appeals process would be handled by the city, which will have to assign a hearing officer to review the case and make a recommendation about whether to uphold Armstrong’s firing.

Thao fired Armstrong on Feb. 15, saying a probe concluded Armstrong and the department failed to properly investigate and discipline a sergeant who was involved in a hit-and-run with his patrol car and, in a separate incident, fired his service weapon inside an elevator at police headquarters.

Thao first placed Armstrong on paid administrate leave in January to review investigations by the department’s federal monitor that found the police chief responsible for gross dereliction of duty in the sergeant's misconduct cases.

Armstrong argued the findings are without merit and publicly demanded his job back. He has the support of some leaders in the Bay Area city that has seen a spike in crime and homicides in the last three years.

However, some community groups that have called for police reform in the city of 400,000 people applauded Thao's decision.

George Galvis, founder and executive director of Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, said Armstrong's firing was a first step “in holding OPD accountable for years of abuse and scandals.”

Armstrong was the tenth person to head the embattled police department in as many years. The latest scandal threatens to extend two decades of federal oversight — the longest of any police department in the country.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Parlaying copaganda: The truth about San Francisco’s District Attorney and her attempts to coddle killer police
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Hit And Run Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Killing 100-Year-Old Man in California
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Oakland's Fruitvale District
Oakland, CA12 hours ago
Arrest made in Oakland mass shooting that left one dead, 7 injured
Oakland, CA12 hours ago
Two shot, one killed in East Oakland Wednesday
Oakland, CA9 hours ago
Antioch police search for woman linked to armed robbery at Smart & Final
Antioch, CA9 hours ago
Caught On Video: San Francisco carjacking suspects arrested in Oakland
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Man killed in Hayward Monday night
Hayward, CA1 day ago
Police: ‘Deadly weekend' in Oakland leaves 5 dead
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Oakland police does not chase robbery suspects, $100K stolen
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Person shot during fight in Piedmont
Piedmont, CA1 day ago
Retired Police Officer Convicted Of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter
Jamestown, CA2 days ago
5 deaths, 5 injuries in Oakland over violent weekend
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Overnight shooting on San Francisco's Embarcadero leaves one dead
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
3 killed in separate nighttime shootings in Oakland
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Solano County D.A. has new details on fatal crash in stolen car that killed minors following CHP chase
Vallejo, CA1 day ago
Three more shootings reported in Oakland Saturday night
Oakland, CA3 days ago
2 in critical condition following string of overnight Oakland shootings
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Charmela Smith Arrested For Northridge Road Homicide
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Community buyout held for attacked San Jose food vendors on Sunday
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Overturned big rig shuts down traffic on in San Mateo
San Mateo, CA11 hours ago
Felon arrested in possession of gun, brass knuckles outside of his ex-girlfriend's home
Vallejo, CA3 days ago
3 dead in 3 hours in separate shooting incidents in Oakland
Oakland, CA4 days ago
3 people shot and killed in 3-hour span: Oakland police
Oakland, CA4 days ago
One killed in Oakland shooting
Oakland, CA5 days ago
Man killed in weekend shooting on I-580 off-ramp in Oakland
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Victim stabbed in stomach while sleeping in car at MLK Park
Santa Rosa, CA4 days ago
Details Surface About Health Of Missing KYLD Morning Host ‘JV.’
San Francisco, CA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy