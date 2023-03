Louis Bass, president and CEO of Regional Medical Center, issued a statement Wednesday thanking the Anniston City Council for formalizing its support for RMC’s proposed affiliation with UAB Health System by way of a resolution adopted at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and Leadership Team signed a non-binding letter of intent for RMC to become an affiliate of the UAB Health System earlier this month.