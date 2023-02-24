Open in App
Boston, MA
‘This is Boston. Nice.’ The story behind Boston’s newest billboard

By Lindsey Thorpe,

7 days ago
Some Massachusetts residents may have noticed a new billboard recently pop up in a spot over the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Linden Street in Allston and wondered whose face is on it or what it means.

GeoGuessr is an online game that challenges players to identify random locations from around the globe using only Google Street View.

And, TikTok star, and the GeoGuessr whiz, Trevor Rainbolt, put up the ad to give fellow GeoGuesser players a hint, and be on Google Street View “forever.”

Rainbolt has gone viral for his ability to recognize places at lightning speed by analyzing obscure clues like plant life, building materials, or the shape and color of roadside bollards.

You can see on the billboard a screenshot of Rainbolt sitting behind his computer, as if peering out at the street, along with the words “This is Boston. Nice.” and a red smiley face emoji. Identifying a location and then celebrating calmly has become a signature move for Rainbolt while playing GeoGuessr.

He told the Boston Globe on Thursday, that he paid for the billboard himself, just for laughs, and to give his fellow gamers a helping hand.

The billboard will only be up for the next four weeks, so Rainbolt said he hopes one of Google’s mobile camera cars will make its way through the intersection in that time to capture it (the company appears to have last paid it a visit in October). That way, it will pop up on Street View, which GeoGuessr uses as the basis for its game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

