Girls basketball: Check out the Section 9 tournament brackets

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 25

No. 5 Our Lady of Lourdes 74, No. 4 Pine Bush 52: Simone Pelish scored 31 points, Jackie Kozakiewicz 12 and Kayla Johannesen 10 for visiting Our Lady of Lourdes. The Warriors play at No. 1 Warwick in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 3 Kingston 53, No. 6 Middletown 42: Diamond Banks scored 21 points and Asia Lebon 20 to lift host Kingston. The Tigers play at No. 2 Monroe-Woodbury in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Ashley MacCalla scored 19 points and Sydney MacCalla seven for Middletown.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 5 Our Lady of Lourdes 45, No. 1 Warwick 31: Visiting Lourdes dethroned the defending champs. Bianka Velovic scored 19 points, Kayla Johannesen nine and Simone Pelish eight for Lourdes, playing its first season in Section 9. Megan Desrats scored 11, Reese Girardi six and Siobhan Kelly five for Warwick.

No. 2 Monroe-Woodbury 58, No. 3 Kingston 37: Olivia Shippee scored 21 points, Arianna Exarchakis 11 and Layla Greene 10 for host Monroe-Woodbury. Diamond Banks scored 11 points, Jasanill Francks-Torres nine and Asia Lebon seven for Kingston.

Finals

Thursday, March 2

No. 5 Our Lady of Lourdes vs. No. 2 Monroe-Woodbury, at SUNY Sullivan, 5 p.m.

State first round

Tuesday, March 7

Section 9 vs. Section 4, at Johnson City, 6 p.m.

State quarterfinals

Saturday, March 11

Section 9-4 vs. Section 1, at Yorktown, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday, February 27

No. 5 Roosevelt 49, No. 4 Cornwall 31: Visiting Roosevelt jumped out to a 33-12 halftime lead.

No. 2 Wallkill d. No. 7 Saugerties

Wednesday, March 1

No. 3 Goshen 46, No. 6 Monticello 23: Elizabeth Ukejenya scored 21 points for host Goshen. Adelena Rodriguez scored eight and Julia Griffin six for the Gladiators. Aaliyah Mota scored eight and Gianna DeMaio six for Monticello.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 5 Roosevelt 49, No. 1 Beacon 30: Yadi Smith scored 16 points and Nkiru Awaka 10 for visiting Roosevelt. Reilly Landisi scored 10 and Daveya Rodriguez nine for Beacon (15-5).

Thursday, March 2

No. 3 Goshen at No. 2 Wallkill, 6 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, March 4

No. 5 F.D. Roosevelt vs. Goshen or Wallkill, at Monroe-Woodbury, 2 p.m.

State first round

Wednesday, March 8

Section 4 vs. Section 1, at Yorktown, 4:30 p.m.

State quarterfinal

Date TBD

Section 4-1 vs. Section 9, TBD

Class B

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 1

No,. 1 Chester 54, No. 8 Onteora 22: Allison Bono scored 22 points, Christine Ravix nine, Trinity Delgado eight and Isabel O'Hare six for host Chester. Luci Leonard scored nine and Paige Matteson and Grace Young each had four for Onteora.

No. 5 Spackenkill 59, at No. 4 Highland 53 (OT): The teams were tied at 49 after regulation.

No. 3 Red Hook 54, No. 6 James I. O'Neill 22: Emilie Kent scored 24 points and Madyson Simmons 14 for host Red Hook, which vaulted to a 32-4 halftime lead. Audrey Elisondo scored 12 for O'Neill.

No. 2 Marlboro 62, No. 7 Ellenville 35: Gabby Murphy scored 20 points, Hannah Polumbo 19 and Nalyah Campbell 10 for host Marlboro.

Semifinals

Thursday, March 2

No. 5 Spackenkill at No. 1 Chester, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Red Hook at No. 2 Marlboro, 6 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, March 4

Semifinal winners, at Monroe-Woodbury, 10 a.m.

State first round

Date, site TBD

Section 1 vs. Section 9

State quarterfinal

Date, site TBD

Section 1-9 vs. Section 8-11

Class C

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 4 Tri-Valley at No. 1 Millbrook, 5 p.m.

No. 2 S.S. Seward 41, No. 3 Sullivan West 26: Kayla Valenti hit six 3-pointers for 24 points and Shannon Sgombick posted eight points and 10 rebounds for host Seward.

Finals

Sunday, March 5

No. 2 Seward vs. Tri-Valley-Millbrook winner, at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, noon

State first round

Date, site TBD

Section 1 vs. Section 9

State quarterfinal

Date, site TBD

Section 1-9 vs. Section 8-11

Class D

Semifinals

Saturday, February 25

No. 2 Webtuck d. No. 3 Eldred, no score reported

Finals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 2 Webutuck 33, No. 1 Livingston Manor 23

State first round

Date, site TBD

Section 11 vs. Webutuck

State quarterfinal

Date, site TBD

Section 11-9 vs. Section 4-1

