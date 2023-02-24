Girls basketball: Check out the Section 9 tournament brackets

Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 25
No. 5 Our Lady of Lourdes 74, No. 4 Pine Bush 52: Simone Pelish scored 31 points, Jackie Kozakiewicz 12 and Kayla Johannesen 10 for visiting Our Lady of Lourdes. The Warriors play at No. 1 Warwick in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 3 Kingston 53, No. 6 Middletown 42: Diamond Banks scored 21 points and Asia Lebon 20 to lift host Kingston. The Tigers play at No. 2 Monroe-Woodbury in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Ashley MacCalla scored 19 points and Sydney MacCalla seven for Middletown.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 5 Our Lady of Lourdes 45, No. 1 Warwick 31: Visiting Lourdes dethroned the defending champs. Bianka Velovic scored 19 points, Kayla Johannesen nine and Simone Pelish eight for Lourdes, playing its first season in Section 9. Megan Desrats scored 11, Reese Girardi six and Siobhan Kelly five for Warwick.
No. 2 Monroe-Woodbury 58, No. 3 Kingston 37: Olivia Shippee scored 21 points, Arianna Exarchakis 11 and Layla Greene 10 for host Monroe-Woodbury. Diamond Banks scored 11 points, Jasanill Francks-Torres nine and Asia Lebon seven for Kingston.
Finals
Thursday, March 2
No. 5 Our Lady of Lourdes vs. No. 2 Monroe-Woodbury, at SUNY Sullivan, 5 p.m.
State first round
Tuesday, March 7
Section 9 vs. Section 4, at Johnson City, 6 p.m.
State quarterfinals
Saturday, March 11
Section 9-4 vs. Section 1, at Yorktown, 2 p.m.
Boys basketball: Check out the Section 9 tournament brackets
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday, February 27
No. 5 Roosevelt 49, No. 4 Cornwall 31: Visiting Roosevelt jumped out to a 33-12 halftime lead.
No. 2 Wallkill d. No. 7 Saugerties
Wednesday, March 1
No. 3 Goshen 46, No. 6 Monticello 23: Elizabeth Ukejenya scored 21 points for host Goshen. Adelena Rodriguez scored eight and Julia Griffin six for the Gladiators. Aaliyah Mota scored eight and Gianna DeMaio six for Monticello.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 5 Roosevelt 49, No. 1 Beacon 30: Yadi Smith scored 16 points and Nkiru Awaka 10 for visiting Roosevelt. Reilly Landisi scored 10 and Daveya Rodriguez nine for Beacon (15-5).
Thursday, March 2
No. 3 Goshen at No. 2 Wallkill, 6 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, March 4
No. 5 F.D. Roosevelt vs. Goshen or Wallkill, at Monroe-Woodbury, 2 p.m.
State first round
Wednesday, March 8
Section 4 vs. Section 1, at Yorktown, 4:30 p.m.
State quarterfinal
Date TBD
Section 4-1 vs. Section 9, TBD
Class B
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 1
No,. 1 Chester 54, No. 8 Onteora 22: Allison Bono scored 22 points, Christine Ravix nine, Trinity Delgado eight and Isabel O'Hare six for host Chester. Luci Leonard scored nine and Paige Matteson and Grace Young each had four for Onteora.
No. 5 Spackenkill 59, at No. 4 Highland 53 (OT): The teams were tied at 49 after regulation.
No. 3 Red Hook 54, No. 6 James I. O'Neill 22: Emilie Kent scored 24 points and Madyson Simmons 14 for host Red Hook, which vaulted to a 32-4 halftime lead. Audrey Elisondo scored 12 for O'Neill.
No. 2 Marlboro 62, No. 7 Ellenville 35: Gabby Murphy scored 20 points, Hannah Polumbo 19 and Nalyah Campbell 10 for host Marlboro.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 2
No. 5 Spackenkill at No. 1 Chester, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Red Hook at No. 2 Marlboro, 6 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, March 4
Semifinal winners, at Monroe-Woodbury, 10 a.m.
State first round
Date, site TBD
Section 1 vs. Section 9
State quarterfinal
Date, site TBD
Section 1-9 vs. Section 8-11
Class C
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 4 Tri-Valley at No. 1 Millbrook, 5 p.m.
No. 2 S.S. Seward 41, No. 3 Sullivan West 26: Kayla Valenti hit six 3-pointers for 24 points and Shannon Sgombick posted eight points and 10 rebounds for host Seward.
Finals
Sunday, March 5
No. 2 Seward vs. Tri-Valley-Millbrook winner, at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, noon
State first round
Date, site TBD
Section 1 vs. Section 9
State quarterfinal
Date, site TBD
Section 1-9 vs. Section 8-11
Class D
Semifinals
Saturday, February 25
No. 2 Webtuck d. No. 3 Eldred, no score reported
Finals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 2 Webutuck 33, No. 1 Livingston Manor 23
State first round
Date, site TBD
Section 11 vs. Webutuck
State quarterfinal
Date, site TBD
Section 11-9 vs. Section 4-1
This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Girls basketball: Check out the Section 9 tournament brackets
Comments / 0