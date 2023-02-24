Open in App
Honolulu, HI
See more from this location?
KHON2

LIST: Top 10 largest schools in Hawaii for 2023

By Kaile Hunt,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFnnU_0kxv1vzu00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – NICHE has released its annual ranking of the largest schools in Hawaii.

According to the website, some of the largest schools with high enrollment numbers are in Honolulu, Waipahu and Mililani.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

You can check the directory for the schools enrollment numbers, their student to teacher ratio and overall NICHE grade.

The website based their rankings on student enrollment data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Largest schools in Hawaii

  1. Punahou School – 3,744
  2. Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus – 3,181
  3. James Campbell High School – 3,079
  4. Waipahu High School – 2,809
  5. Mililani High School – 2,620
  6. Gov. Wallace Rider Farrington High School – 2,365
  7. ‘Iolani School – 2,181
  8. Maui High School – 2,100
  9. Moanalua High School – 2,013
  10. Kapolei High School – 1,994

Other schools that were ranked but not on the top 10 list were Waianae High School, Leilehua High School and President William McKinley High School.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

To view the full list of schools in Hawaii, head to Niche’s website.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hawaii State newsLocal Hawaii State
Hawaii reports 998 COVID cases, 12 deaths
Honolulu, HI15 hours ago
LIST: The 10 most booked restaurants on Maui
Lahaina, HI9 hours ago
New Honolulu acting school Pacific Playhouse focuses on teaching the Meisner Technique
Honolulu, HI4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Honolulu moves to dedicate more pickleball courts
Honolulu, HI6 hours ago
A brief history of Kaua`i, the ‘Unconquered Kingdom’
Honolulu, HI4 hours ago
No camping in Waikiki as nightly closures start
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
New Oahu triage center a ‘stopgap’ to treat homeless
Honolulu, HI8 hours ago
Milestone achieved: Hauula teen collects 1 million cans and bottles to help pay college tuition for fellow Hawai’i students
Hauula, HI4 days ago
February 2023: Our Top 3 Most-Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
Honolulu, HI17 hours ago
Macy's Windward Mall store to be demolished soon
Kaneohe, HI1 day ago
Demand for medical assistants in Hawaii continues to grow
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Hawaii police in need of protective gear for officers in fentanyl investigations
Honolulu, HI7 hours ago
LIST: New tenants coming to Pearlridge Center
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Honolulu Fireworks Cases Almost Always Get Dismissed. Here’s What We Found About Why They Fizzle
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Celebrate National Pokémon Day
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Wet and windy conditions persist across island chain
Honolulu, HI14 hours ago
Powerful winds blow open roof hatch on TheBus traveling on H-1 in Honolulu
Honolulu, HI11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy