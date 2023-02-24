LIST: Top 10 largest schools in Hawaii for 2023

HONOLULU (KHON2) – NICHE has released its annual ranking of the largest schools in Hawaii.

According to the website, some of the largest schools with high enrollment numbers are in Honolulu, Waipahu and Mililani.

You can check the directory for the schools enrollment numbers, their student to teacher ratio and overall NICHE grade.

The website based their rankings on student enrollment data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Largest schools in Hawaii

Punahou School – 3,744 Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus – 3,181 James Campbell High School – 3,079 Waipahu High School – 2,809 Mililani High School – 2,620 Gov. Wallace Rider Farrington High School – 2,365 ‘Iolani School – 2,181 Maui High School – 2,100 Moanalua High School – 2,013 Kapolei High School – 1,994

Other schools that were ranked but not on the top 10 list were Waianae High School, Leilehua High School and President William McKinley High School.

To view the full list of schools in Hawaii, head to Niche’s website.