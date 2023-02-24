LIST: Top 10 largest schools in Hawaii for 2023

HONOLULU (KHON2) – NICHE has released its annual ranking of the largest schools in Hawaii.
According to the website, some of the largest schools with high enrollment numbers are in Honolulu, Waipahu and Mililani.
You can check the directory for the schools enrollment numbers, their student to teacher ratio and overall NICHE grade.
The website based their rankings on student enrollment data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Largest schools in Hawaii
- Punahou School – 3,744
- Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus – 3,181
- James Campbell High School – 3,079
- Waipahu High School – 2,809
- Mililani High School – 2,620
- Gov. Wallace Rider Farrington High School – 2,365
- ‘Iolani School – 2,181
- Maui High School – 2,100
- Moanalua High School – 2,013
- Kapolei High School – 1,994
Other schools that were ranked but not on the top 10 list were Waianae High School, Leilehua High School and President William McKinley High School.
To view the full list of schools in Hawaii, head to Niche’s website.
