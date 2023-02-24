Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Times Record News

Home store to take Bed, Bath & Beyond space in Quail Creek

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News,

6 days ago

A new home furnishings store will soon move into the space vacated by Bed, Bath & Beyond in Quail Creek shopping center. Developer Andy Lee said work on the space should begin soon and plans are for the store to open in summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYXmp_0kxuzXPG00

HomeGoods is a Massachusetts-based company. Its stores sell furnishings and home decor items ranging from linens to cooking utensils and other home accessories. It is a sister company to T.J. Maxx. It will be one of the larger stores in the shopping center, occupying about 23,000 square feet.

Lee said the shopping center on Lawrence Road is filling up quickly with Tootsie Lou's apparel boutique set to open shortly and efforts are underway to fill two remaining spaces.

"It's the most successful shopping center in town, that's for sure," Lee said.

Space for HomeGoods became available when the financially troubled Bed, Bath & Beyond chain announced the closing of its Wichita Falls store in September.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vehicle hits pole in wreck on Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX17 hours ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Oklahoma
El Reno, OK5 days ago
Police: Burglar kicks door in for drink of milk
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Victim identified in U.S. 287 wreck near brick plant
Henrietta, TX1 day ago
Customer stabbed after intervening in disturbance at gas station
Wichita Falls, TX15 hours ago
Wilder McDaniel’s crib wheeled into courtroom on day 2 of James Staley trial
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Owner of Burkburnett pet shop charged with animal cruelty
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
Crime of the Week: Trailer Part Burglary
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
This Oklahoma Town is Ranked in the Top 10 Trashiest Cities in the Nation
Oklahoma City, OK7 days ago
WF files legal action against homeowner
Wichita Falls, TX8 days ago
Major Damage Reported Across Oklahoma After Sunday Night Tornado Outbreak
Norman, OK2 days ago
Texas: Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued for West Central Texas; severe storms, freezing drizzle/damaging winds expected
San Angelo, TX5 days ago
Barbershop owners speak out after shooting in front of their shop
Lawton, OK5 days ago
Lawton’s Million Dollar Winner
Lawton, OK6 days ago
Mom jailed after she and child test positive for meth
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Police say thief strikes Atwood’s for second time
Wichita Falls, TX14 days ago
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes meth, fentanyl and heroin in recent busts
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy