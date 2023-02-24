Home store to take Bed, Bath & Beyond space in Quail Creek

A new home furnishings store will soon move into the space vacated by Bed, Bath & Beyond in Quail Creek shopping center. Developer Andy Lee said work on the space should begin soon and plans are for the store to open in summer.

HomeGoods is a Massachusetts-based company. Its stores sell furnishings and home decor items ranging from linens to cooking utensils and other home accessories. It is a sister company to T.J. Maxx. It will be one of the larger stores in the shopping center, occupying about 23,000 square feet.

Lee said the shopping center on Lawrence Road is filling up quickly with Tootsie Lou's apparel boutique set to open shortly and efforts are underway to fill two remaining spaces.

"It's the most successful shopping center in town, that's for sure," Lee said.

Space for HomeGoods became available when the financially troubled Bed, Bath & Beyond chain announced the closing of its Wichita Falls store in September.