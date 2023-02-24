Dick's Open charity judged PGA Tour Champions' tops of 2022

A charitable initiative that has become highly visible at En-Joie Golf Course during recent editions of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open has gained national recognition.

PGA Tour Champions determined Sock Out Cancer, an official tournament charity partner of the Dick’s Open, to be the Tour’s 2022 Charity of the Year.

The honor celebrates Sock Out Cancer’s mission to assist financially distressed cancer patients and their families pay for non-medical necessities such as food, transportation and housing so patients can focus their energy on fighting cancer. Created in 2017 by Security Mutual Life Insurance Company Chairman Bruce Boyea and his wife Cheryl, Sock Out Cancer has distributed in excess of $1.3 million to participating hospital foundations and other charitable organizations.

“There is such a longstanding tradition of charitable giving on the PGA Tour and at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. To receive this acknowledgement is special,” said Sock Out Cancer trustee Kirk Gravely.

As Charity of the Year recipient, Sock Out Cancer will receive $30,000 from PGA Tour Champions. The funds will be dispersed to participating hospital foundations that identify eligible individuals in need of financial support for non-medical costs.

At the 2022 Dick’s Open, Round 1 was Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day, with players, spectators and volunteers wearing Sock Out Cancer socks, available at En-Joie and on the Sock Out Cancer website (SockOutCancer.org). Cancer’s various forms are represented by more than two dozen colors.

“The work that Sock Out Cancer does to support our community and those in need is life-changing and I know that the funds from this grant will be vital in helping those in need,” said John Karedes, Dick’s Open tournament director.