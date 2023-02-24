Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Jesús 'Chuy' García believes past legislative experience would make him a better mayor

By Dana Kozlov,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGcow_0kxuyWYk00

Jesús 'Chuy' García believes past legislative experience would make him a better mayor 03:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García is proud of the fact that he is the only mayoral candidate to serve in Congress, the Cook County Board, the Illinois General Assembly, and the Chicago City Council.

He says those relationships will make him a more effective mayor.  But García's campaign has not been without controversy.

"I know this job is tough, but I've been around Chicago for over 40 years," García said.

Garcia touts his four decades of holding elected office as a strength – not a career-politician weakness.

Kozlov: "How transparent a mayor would you be?"

García: "I will be very transparent."

This is García's second go at running for mayor. He forced former Mayor Lightfoot into the city's first ever mayoral race runoff in 2015 – but lost.

Kozlov: "And you think you're the one that can bring different communities and different factions together?"

García: "I do – that's been my history. "

García says public safety is his number one priority. He wants to hire a new police superintendent and more officers.

Kozlov: "How do you recruit? Do you have a plan; any incentives to bring officers into his department?"

García: "Transforming Chicago's leadership."

He also wants to diversify the Chicago Police Department, move citywide police task forces to neighborhood beat patrols, and put civilians in some Police Department jobs.

Kozlov: "What and how many jobs would those civilian CPD workers fill?"

García: "A significant amount."

García also wants to invest in community, violence prevention, and youth programs.

Kozlov: "Talk is one thing. How do you make it happen – because, with all respect, I've heard this before?"

García: "The organization that I founded and led for 10 years in Little Village majored in this."

García's campaign trail has been marked by controversy. First, there was a campaign contribution from now-indicted cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried.

"In terms of Sam Bankman-Fried, I was the first Democrat to return a contribution of $2,900 when I learned about it," García said. "I have never spoken – I don't know Mr. Fried, and that's the end of it."

García was then identified as "Congressman A" in court filings in the ongoing ComEd bribery case, in which former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan has been indicted.

Kozlov: "Have you hired a criminal defense attorney?"

García: "Absolutely not. I am not under investigation. I have not hired an attorney. I don't need one."

Kozlov: "And nobody from the federal government has reached out to say, 'We'd like to talk to you?'"

García: "No. Not in this case, not in any other case. As far as I can remember, I've never been interviewed by the FBI – for any reason."

García says he'll work to secure more state and federal funds to bolster the city's budget, if elected. When Kozlov asked why that was relevant because any mayor could do that, he said not every mayor would know how to utilize and deploy that money.

One thing people might not know about García is that he served as chairman of the Illinois State Senate's Black Caucus in the 1990s.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Ed Burke's reign ends as 14th Ward elects Jeylú Gutiérrez 1st new alderman in 54 years
Chicago, IL1 day ago
U.S. Attorney John Lausch stepping down on March 11
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Vallas and Johnson advancing to runoff after Lightfoot concedes
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago mayoral election results: Vallas, Johnson set for April runoff as Mayor Lightfoot concedes
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez declares victory over Aida Flores in 25th Ward
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Lori Lightfoot roasted in Chicago media for landslide defeat: 'Ultimate political humiliation'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicagoans vote for Police District Council candidates for first time
Chicago, IL2 days ago
David Brown resigning as Chicago Police Department superintendent
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
2023 Chicago election likely to be only round one in crowded mayor's race
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Mayoral candidates spend one more day crisscrossing city before Election Day
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago 2023 election results
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Candidates for 1st Ward alderperson talk crime, affordability, transparency
Chicago, IL3 days ago
What's behind Chicago's large early voting turnout and city council change-ups?
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Highland Park officials want more community input on permanent memorial
Highland Park, IL16 hours ago
Older voters drive turnout in early, mail-in voting in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Paul Vallas and the problem with police
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Temporary boost to SNAP benefits ends Wednesday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso dies after shooting in Gage Park
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
USPS is hiring and holding career information workshops
Elgin, IL1 day ago
Who is most likely to make the April mayoral runoff?
Chicago, IL5 days ago
New women's lounge in Aurora City Hall opening Wednesday
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Ron DeSantis claims Chicago's crime rate is due to "woke" policies and push to defund police; recruits CPD for Florida
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Chicago Mayoral Election: Latest poll shows Paul Vallas widening lead, no clear 2nd place candidate
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Coalition of Chicago-area mayors stand against proposed rail company merger
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago group brings Mobile Mental Health bus to Black, Latino residents
Chicago, IL2 days ago
West Suburban Community Pantry helping those affected by SNAP cuts
Woodridge, IL1 hour ago
CPD issue warning of ATM robberies on Northwest Side
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Illinois State Police investigate three separate shootings on the Dan Ryan
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Bulls College Prep evacuated, threat deemed false
Chicago, IL2 days ago
'Three bangs': CPD looks for suspect in Cermak restaurant shooting
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy