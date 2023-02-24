Neighborhood Industries to host art exhibit in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Neighborhood Industries is hosting its Annual Report Release Party featuring art installations centered around the used goods processed by the organization.

Group officials will also release their 2022 annual report, sharing the success and celebrating their 15-year anniversary.

We first opened in 2008 in the midst of the great recession. Fifteen years later we continue to work to reveal value in every person, place, and thing we come into contact with. Anthony Armour, Neighborhood Industries CEO/Co-Founder

The report will take place on March 2 from 7:00 p.m. and the art exhibit at 9:00 p.m. as a free Art Hop Afterparty at the organization’s processing warehouse located at 1919 E Street.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about Neighborhood Industries’ work for the Fresno community visit neighborhoodindustries.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.