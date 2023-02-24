Open in App
Fairmont, WV
Tygart Valley United Way celebrates campaign goal

By Joe Lint,

6 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the first time since 2020, the Tygart Valley United Way celebrated its United Way Campaign goal in person at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center on Thursday.

During the event, with help from the Fairmont Senior Polar Bear cheerleaders, The United Way announced that it raised $628,165, which helped them surpass their goal of $625,000.

Tygart Valley United Way reveals total funds raised for this years campaign. (WBOY Image)

The Rotary Club of South Fairmont presented a check for $65,000 with funds raised from the 15th Annual Celebration of Lights.

Check presentation from the Rotary Club of South Fairmont. (WBOY Image)

More than 925 individual donors participated and several businesses helped the United Way achieve their goal.

“Thank you to everyone that was involved in the campaign and the region, the Tygart Valley Region, we say thank you and we hope that next year we can raise even more and we’re looking to expanding opportunities for all,” said Christy Miller, Tygart Valley United Way Chair of the Board.

These campaign funds will help Tygart Valley United Way continue to support its 46 programs throughout Marion, Randolph, Barbour and Tucker Counties.

Tygart Valley United Way. (WBOY Image)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

