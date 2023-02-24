Tygart Valley United Way celebrates campaign goal

More than 925 individual donors participated and several businesses helped the United Way achieve their goal.
“Thank you to everyone that was involved in the campaign and the region, the Tygart Valley Region, we say thank you and we hope that next year we can raise even more and we’re looking to expanding opportunities for all,” said Christy Miller, Tygart Valley United Way Chair of the Board.
These campaign funds will help Tygart Valley United Way continue to support its 46 programs throughout Marion, Randolph, Barbour and Tucker Counties.
