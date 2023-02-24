Ex-Kentucky student Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury after racist assault captured on viral video

An ex-University of Kentucky student captured on viral video attacking a black student while firing off racist slurs was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

Sophia Rosing, 22, was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on all six charges she initially faced — including assault and felony assault of a police officer, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Rosing, a white student, allegedly kicked, punched and bit 19-year-old student worker Kylah Spring while repeatedly calling her the n-word in a drunken escapade at a campus residence hall on Nov. 6. The late-night assault was captured on video and posted online.

“The girl starts saying things like ‘Do my chores,’ ‘It’s not my fault that you’re black,’ ‘It’s not my fault that you’re ugly,’ and at this point she’s like singing the n-word,” Spring said following the assault.

The student continued her appalling behavior when police arrived and placed her in handcuffs. She allegedly kicked and bit the arresting officer in her drunken stupor.

The University of Kentucky permanently banned Rosing from campus following the racist attack.

She was indicted on one count of third-degree assault of a police officer, three counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of alcohol intoxication.

Rosing is due back in court on March 17 for her arraignment.

Students at the university held a “March Against Racism” rally on campus after the video of Rosing’s racist vitriol went viral.

“I am deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I am most grateful for justice that is to come and to Miss Rosing, you will not break my spirit,” Spring said to a crowd of supporters at the November rally.