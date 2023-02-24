Biking 8th Street from the North End through downtown Boise to the Greenbelt? A new plan might make it easier, and safer

The Ada County Highway District gave the go-ahead to add bike access between the Boise River Greenbelt and the North End, bringing more changes to the increased accessibility renaissance Eighth Street has undergone in recent years.

The recommendation was for the commission to adopt modified concept A, which includes “raised and protected bike lanes in both directions,” on Eighth Street between Franklin and Union streets, said Justin Lucas, deputy director of Plans and Projects.

Modified concept A would remove one northbound lane for cars and parking on one side of Eighth Street, Lucas said. It also includes pedestrian space and would remove 29 parking spaces. The estimated cost is $1.67 million, according to the presentation.

“Going back, all the way to the beginning of why we’re even here and what we’re talking about … there has been a desire to provide connections between the North End … through downtown Boise all the way to the Greenbelt,” Lucas said.

The original concept A had the most comfortable conditions but the most parking loss, according to the presentation. It was between the most expensive and the cheapest options and had the most support.

The modified concept A provides extra separation for cyclists passing through the St. John’s and St. Joe’s loading and unloading areas, the presentation said. St. John’s is a church located at 807 N 8th St., between West Hays and West Fort streets, and St. Joe’s is a Catholic school near the corner of Eighth and Fort. Parents and others involved with the entities expressed concern about safety and interactions between cyclists and pedestrians, as well as parking and traffic for school drop-off and church activities.

This plan was identified as part of ACHD’s original bikeway master plan, Lucas said.

Over the years, Eighth Street has been the recipient of bike and pedestrian infrastructure investment, he said.

During the pandemic, Boise closed parts of Eighth Street, between Main and Idaho streets, to car and truck traffic. Last spring, Boise’s city council signaled a desire to keep it that way permanently, BoiseDev reported.

This project began in earnest in January 2022 with public outreach, Lucas said. There was follow-up public outreach in April and May of last year, according to the presentation. In June, August and November, there were commission briefings. Finally in November, there was a fourth public outreach.

Public feedback included the importance of providing safe bike routes as well as parking loss and bicycle-pedestrian conflicts.

ACHD Commission Vice President Jim Hansen said gathering feedback is a great process.

“Before we pour the concrete, we want to get it right,” Hansen said.

He also asked why there was not a recommendation to approve adding bike facilities on Ninth Street.

However, it seems like the door is still open for such a project.

“We focused on making a recommendation for Eighth Street,” Lucas said. “I don’t think anything we do here necessarily specifically precludes a future project on Ninth Street, if that’s the desire of the commission.”

Boise Bicycle Project Executive Director and Boise City Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said this project started a long time ago.

“The reason why this was so important is that on the neighbor’s bicycle advisory committee, the previous mayor, we had identified this route as this is the route that people are going,” Hallyburton said. “They’re going naturally, even without infrastructure … this is the desired path.”

The infrastructure in modified concept A is the infrastructure that the city believes will get more people riding bikes, Hallyburton said.

More and more people are going to be living downtown and in the North End, he said.

“We’re giving parking reductions to a lot of these areas to encourage density so that more people will walk and bike to the places that they need to go,” Hallyburton said. “We know that we have to have infrastructure in these areas to support that kind of development that’s going down.”

Councilmember Holli Woodings said these were bicycle facilities she would have loved to have growing up in the North End, living there while in college and as a young professional working downtown.

“This project is ready to go,” Woodings said. “I encourage you to approve it.”

Over 10 other people testified in support. One, Sherri Lechten, said the concept was well-designed and enhances safety and comfort.

But others weren’t as happy with option A.

North End Neighborhood Association President Erik Hagen said a Ninth Street option seemed more popular. St. Joe’s parent Anna Brown said she was hopeful for a Ninth Street option because of safety concerns in front of the church and school on Eighth Street. Another parent, Tamera Tate, said it was unsafe for children, again near the church and school. St. Joe’s Principal Randy McCormick said option A is not safe for his 400 students.

Another St. Joe’s parent, Martha Chalfant, said this was her third time before the commission. She said she was a concerned citizen and that she didn’t think the modified concept A was the best solution for everyone.

She thanked staff for keeping the drop-off lane for children and elderly/disabled access to St. John’s Cathedral.

“The contra-flow lane poses safety risks for all,” Chalfant said. “I don’t think a contra-flow lane is appropriate in front of a church and a busy school. ... In conclusion, I think you should defer decision on the southbound bike lane.”