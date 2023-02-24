Open in App
Pinellas County, FL
WFLA

4 Pinellas County nursing home employees arrested after stealing $14K from residents, deputies say

By Katlyn Brieskorn,

6 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four nursing home employees were arrested Thursday after deputies said they stole about $14,000 from residents.

Detectives said an investigation began on June 30, 2022, after they received a report of fraudulent use of a credit card from a resident living in an assisted living facility.

Investigators said they later learned that Angella Jackson, 43, and her daughter Lashantia Brown, 28, would take photos of victims’ debit and credit cards and then share the information with one another.

Detectives also said they found photos of a driver’s license belonging to two elderly victims in Brown’s cellphone. There were multiple text message conversations between Jackson, Brown and two other suspects, later identified as Kanisha Altidor, 33, and Janorris Johnson, 20.

Investigators said all four suspects communicated through text messages and benefitted from the fraudulent charges.

Detectives said the suspects made fraudulent purchases at Adventure Island, T-Mobile, an online shoe retailer and created a Spectrum account for a residence with the information.

Investigators said Jackson also stole $4,000 in cash from an elderly victim. The total loss was about $14,000.

Deputies said Brown and Jackson were employed at Best Care Living at St. Pete, Magnolia Gardens and The Villas of Cases Celeste.

All four suspects were taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

