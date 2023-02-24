Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Las Vegas Black-owned family business celebrates tremendous growth with opening of 17th McDonald’s location

By Brian Will,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxQWG_0kxuv4ZC00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An African American father and son team in the Las Vegas valley is expanding their family business, with their 17th McDonald’s location.

It is located on Fort Apache Road, close to Sunset Road in the southwest valley. It’s a symbol of success for the family.

For Ronald Smith it’s a proud moment, “The men sitting on either side of me have really helped. Whenever they could or whenever they wanted to, they were allowed to help. They started by packing Happy Meals.”

Smith and his two sons Chris and Brooks have been instrumental in building this family-owned chain of McDonald’s restaurants. They stretch across the valley with more than 800 employees strong and their 17th store opening this month.

His son Chris worked his way up through every position.

“I worked my way from every position on the floor to management to here I am as partner/owner and operator here. It’s something I would never look back on,” Chris said.

While his other son Brooks took a different path, forging his own business.

“I wanted to get into more a sustainability approach so found a business called ChopValue based out of Vancouver, Canada, and brought it to Vegas,” Brooks explained.

The sky is not the limit for what this family will do next.

“I never look at where I am on the ladder thinking to myself that this is a last rung. There are always more steps to make and whatever opportunities present itself to look at it and see if it’s something worth to pursue,” Smith said.

This family has not only achieved their own version of success, but they also hope to inspire others and give back. As franchise owners, the Smiths have donated thousands of dollars in donations to non-profits, including Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMCH). To date, FRSCO has donated $350,000 to RMCH.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas restaurant owner focuses on her culture with African dishes
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
This cat spent 6 days alone in a Las Vegas hotel before anyone noticed
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
City of Las Vegas offers camps for schoolchildren during CCSD’s spring break
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Doanburi’s Sushi Boxes
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
4 more graduates find success with North Las Vegas CARE program
North Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Missing woman known to frequent Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, police say
Boulder City, NV1 day ago
$400K lawsuit follows ‘hard landing’ of Las Vegas-based helicopter tour operator
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Northwest valley Starbucks becomes 2nd Nevada store to unionize
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Knife-wielding man charged at police officers outside Las Vegas airport, department says
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Las Vegas hotel room rates near $200 in January as tourism, convention traffic return in force
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Photos show rooms where trio allegedly kept teens captive in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Who’s moving to Las Vegas? People from these cities looking to buy homes in Sin City
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Vegas Stronger seeks to help unhoused population across Las Vegas Valley through treatment
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Tao Group Hospitality Kicks Off Day Club Season
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
North Las Vegas police recognize Sargaent In'Fini Robinson
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting near Galleria mall in Henderson
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Child finds parents dead inside North Las Vegas home, police say
North Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
‘Spring Job Fair’ brings 100 employers to Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas casino letting you drink free on your birthday
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Bellagio now selling F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fountain Club tickets
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Casinos win $1.27 billion in January, with Strip leading the way at $713 million
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Modern American Fare At Table 34
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Tofu Tees’ Black Owned Market
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Driver sentenced in deadly Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
100 Black Men of Las Vegas: Organization mentoring the next generation
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas police make arrest after man found dead in parked car
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
‘Jersey Shore’ regular lists Summerlin home for $1.496M
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club to be subject of new reality TV show
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy