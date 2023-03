hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s who will compete at Merrie Monarch 2023 (and who will pick the winners) By Dillon Ancheta, 6 days ago

By Dillon Ancheta, 6 days ago

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Merrie Monarch is celebrating 60 years of the festival this April. The prestigious hula competition is the heart and soul of Hilo ...