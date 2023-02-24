White House Rips Florida Gun Proposals

Source: Unsplash

A day after an Orlando television reporter was killed on the job, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday criticized Florida Republican leaders for proposals that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses.

“This is the opposite of common-sense gun safety,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. “And the people of Florida, who have paid a steep price for state and congressional inaction on guns, from Parkland to Pulse Nightclub to Pine Hills, deserve better.”

Spectrum News 13 television reporter Dylan Lyons, 24 , was fatally shot in the Pine Hills area of Orange County while at the scene of an earlier murder.

Television photographer Jesse Walden also was shot but survived. In addition, a 9-year-old child and a 38-year-old woman were killed, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested a suspect.

The Florida House and Senate are moving forward with proposals (HB 543 and SB 150) that would end a decades-old requirement that people get state licenses before they can carry concealed weapons.

Supporters of the proposals have argued, in part, that carrying guns can help with self-defense.

