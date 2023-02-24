Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

White House Rips Florida Gun Proposals

By Local BN - Jorge Borges,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEl66_0kxuuNHx00 Source: Unsplash

A day after an Orlando television reporter was killed on the job, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday criticized Florida Republican leaders for proposals that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses.

“This is the opposite of common-sense gun safety,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. “And the people of Florida, who have paid a steep price for state and congressional inaction on guns, from Parkland to Pulse Nightclub to Pine Hills, deserve better.”

Spectrum News 13 television reporter Dylan Lyons, 24 , was fatally shot in the Pine Hills area of Orange County while at the scene of an earlier murder.

Related: Dylan Lyons Identified As Florida TV Reporter Gunned Down While Reporting At Murder Scene

Television photographer Jesse Walden also was shot but survived. In addition, a 9-year-old child and a 38-year-old woman were killed, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested a suspect.

The Florida House and Senate are moving forward with proposals (HB 543 and SB 150) that would end a decades-old requirement that people get state licenses before they can carry concealed weapons.

Supporters of the proposals have argued, in part, that carrying guns can help with self-defense.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Florida Drug Kingpin Charged In Brutal 2018 Murder Of 22-Year-Old Man In Sebring
Sebring, FL7 days ago
Florida Man Arrested For Kicking, Hitting Deputies After He Was Found Sleeping In A Bush
Marathon, FL12 days ago
DeSantis team fires back at Eric Adams after he offers to teach Florida governor about NYC 'values'
New York City, NY9 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Appeals Court Denies Petition to Release Miami-Dade Inmate's Unborn Baby From Jail
Miami, FL5 days ago
Mississippi Republicans pass bill to create separate, unelected court in majority-Black city
Jackson, MS21 days ago
The GOP in Shock as Prominent Trump Donors Switch Sides
Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Florida Man Wins $1 Million On Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket After Stop At Lee’s Discount Beverage
Keystone Heights, FL1 day ago
More Charges For Suspect Who Shot And Killed Florida News Reporter And 2 Others
Orlando, FL1 day ago
19-Year-Old Riverview Man Arrested After Defrauding People Out Of Investment Cash
Riverview, FL5 days ago
Have You Seen the "Jesus Lizard" in Florida? If So, Scientists at the University of Florida Want You to Report It
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Housing prices likely to increase in these five Florida cities due to record influx of out-of-state residents
Miami, FL15 hours ago
19-Year-Old Florida Man Charged After Shooting 14-Year-Old Sister In The Face
Opa-locka, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy