How to Watch Chicago White Sox 2023 Spring Training Games: Broadcast Schedule

The White Sox will play their first Cactus League spring training game Saturday, February 25 against the San Diego Padres, at their spring training home at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. Here's a look at the White Sox' entire spring training schedule, featuring dates, game times and television networks.

Players have reported to spring training, and spring training games will start being played later this week.

The White Sox will play their first Cactus League spring training game Sat., Feb. 25 against the San Diego Padres, at their spring training home at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

Here's a look at the White Sox' entire spring training schedule:

The White Sox will play an exhibition game against Team Colombia Thu., Mar. 9 in the lead-up to the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Six of the White Sox' spring training games will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox could potentially have other games televised on ESPN, MLB Network and other local networks as well.

Here's a look at the White Sox broadcast schedule, featuring radio and television broadcasts:

After stringing together back-to-back winning seasons and playoff berths, the White Sox greatly disappointed in 2022, finishing 81-81 and failing to reach the postseason. The White Sox were heavy preseason favorites entering the season, but finished with 12 fewer wins than they posted in 2021, when they won the American League Central division title for the first time in 13 years. Now, under new manager Pedro Grifol, the White Sox hope to turn the page from a forgettable 2022, and return atop the division in 2023.

The White Sox signed free agents Andrew Benintendi and Mike Clevinger over the offseason. Clevinger's status for the season however is in question, as he is currently being investigated following claims of domestic violence and child abuse from the mother of his child. The White Sox also said goodbye to 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu, who signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show !

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.