eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for stabbing homeless man and attacking him with a skateboard By Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com, 6 days ago

By Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com, 6 days ago

IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been sentenced for the stabbing and beating of a homeless man last July. Collin Mclemore, 24, was sentenced ...