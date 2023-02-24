Driver seriously injured in San Pasqual-area collision with semi-truck

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when when her SUV was struck by a big rig on a San Pasqual-area rural roadway a few miles from San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The 72-year-old woman was driving east in her Honda SUV on San Pasqual Valley Road near Bandy Canyon Road when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a hillside around 11:20 a.m., Officer David O’Brien said in a news release.

The SUV overturned and landed back in the roadway, O’Brien said. A semi-truck, driven by a 33-year-old man, struck the vehicle.

The woman was taken to a hospital, O’Brien said. The semi-truck driver had minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

San Diego police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the department at San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .