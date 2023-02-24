How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. No. 3 Kansas

Getting you set for Saturday's matchup between the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4)
Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
Tipoff: 4:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link provided on game day)
