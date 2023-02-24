Open in App
Morgantown, WV
See more from this location?
Huskies Report

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. No. 3 Kansas

By Christopher Hall,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpjtu_0kxurLLS00

Getting you set for Saturday's matchup between the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4)

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

Tipoff: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link provided on game day)

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
WVU Baseball Promotional Games Released
Morgantown, WV13 hours ago
ESPN Bracketology Update - 2/28
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Between The Eers: WVU Baseball Weekly Update 3.1.23
Morgantown, WV13 hours ago
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Iowa State
Ames, IA2 days ago
Blaine Traxel Earns Big 12 Pitcher of the Week
Morgantown, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy