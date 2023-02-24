Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

PHOTOS: Snow from the winter storm blankets several Oregon cities

By Jashayla Pettigrew,

6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Wednesday’s winter storm was a rare occurrence for Portland and nearby Oregon towns, with Jan. 21, 1943, being the only date in history to top the heavy snowfall.

Although snow is no longer falling in most Oregon towns, it has already blanketed many roads, cars, backyards and more — but it isn’t all bad. Some Portlanders have been inspired by the storm, taking the opportunity to snowboard in their favorite local parks or creating their own snow sculptures.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erpFD_0kxups6V00
    Hello Kitty snow sculpture made by 11-year-old twin girls in Portland, OR, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Jen Soutavong)
  Snow-coated road closed sign on Feb. 22, 2023. (KOIN)
    Snow-coated road closed sign on Feb. 22, 2023. (KOIN)
  Snow in Troutdale, OR, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Ronald Ruhl)
    Snow in Troutdale, OR, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Ronald Ruhl)
  Snow covers a Northeast Portland food cart pod on Feb. 23, 2023. (KOIN)
    Snow covers a Northeast Portland food cart pod on Feb. 23, 2023. (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wNMD_0kxups6V00
    Snow piles on the streets and cars of a Northeast Portland neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2022. (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mPEf_0kxups6V00
    Oregon Humane Society shelter pet Gunner plays in the snow on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Laura Klink)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OB0N9_0kxups6V00
    Oregon Humane Society shelter dog Oliver plays in the snow on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy Laura Klink)
  Road in Tigard covered in snow on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Sharon Dorsett)
    Road in Tigard covered in snow on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Sharon Dorsett)
  Snow coats tree leaves in Tigard, OR, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Sharon Dorsett)
    Snow coats tree leaves in Tigard, OR, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Sharon Dorsett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQaL9_0kxups6V00
    A snowman in Portland’s Nob Hill neighborhood during the winter snow storm on Thursday, February 23, 2023. (KOIN)
  Snow covers trees in Northwest Portland on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Jozell Johnson)
    Snow covers trees in Northwest Portland on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Jozell Johnson)
  Sun rises on a snow day in Stayton, OR, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Rosaura Dobles)
    Sun rises on a snow day in Stayton, OR, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Rosaura Dobles)
  Backyard in Stayton, OR, coated with snow on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Rosaura Dobles)
    Backyard in Stayton, OR, coated with snow on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Rosaura Dobles)
  Beaverton resident measures about 9 inches of snow. (Courtesy: Derek Lyon)
    Beaverton resident measures about 9 inches of snow. (Courtesy: Derek Lyon)
  Portland snowman wears Timbers merch on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Sarah Dys)
    Portland snowman wears Timbers merch on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Sarah Dys)
  Portland Public Schools buses covered in snow on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Carol E Heacock)
    Portland Public Schools buses covered in snow on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Carol E Heacock)
  Fallen tree limbs in Chapman Square on Feb. 23, 2023. (KOIN)
    Fallen tree limbs in Chapman Square on Feb. 23, 2023. (KOIN)
  Fallen tree limbs in Chapman Square on Feb. 23, 2023. (KOIN)
    Fallen tree limbs in Chapman Square on Feb. 23, 2023. (KOIN)
  Snowboarder rides down Cathedral Park on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Barry Winestock)
    Snowboarder rides down Cathedral Park on Feb. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Barry Winestock)
  Tree down in Portland, OR's SW Park Blocks on Feb. 23, 2023.(KOIN)
    Tree down in Portland, OR’s SW Park Blocks on Feb. 23, 2023.(KOIN)

If you have additional snow photos that you’d like to share with KOIN 6 News, please send them to news@koin.com.

