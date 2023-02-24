Man jailed on attempted murder charge

A man was jailed without bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in the Rocky Mount city limits and injury to personal property, all resulting from shots fired late last week, police said.

The man, Ronnie Garrett, 34, and a woman, Theresa Hopkins, 45, were found at a residence in the 700 block of Salisbury Drive in the Meadowbrook area, police Capt. Ryan Hepler said Thursday in a news release.

According to Hepler, officers responded on Feb. 19 to a ShotSpotter alert and Hopkins told the officers Garrett physically assaulted her.

The investigation found Garrett and Hopkins were in a dating relationship, Hepler said.

Hopkins was not shot during the incident, but she sustained injuries consistent with an assault and emergency medical services personnel transported her to UNC Health Nash for treatment of minor injuries, Hepler said.

Officers found spent shell casings and a firearm at the scene near where the incident occurred and the officers also found out Hopkins was shot at during the incident, Hepler said.

Additionally, a vehicle at the scene was found to have been damaged during the shooting, Hepler said.

ShotSpotter is a system of sensors designed to detect, locate and alert police of gunfire in real time.

Garrett was jailed without bond due to the domestic nature of the charges, Hepler said.

Police received the call at 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 19, Hepler told the Telegram.

State Public Safety records said Garrett was convicted in 2014 in Nash County for larceny and misdemeanor breaking and entering.