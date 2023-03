KPVI Newschannel 6

Gould stands tall after 16 years at Idaho Dept. of Ag By ERIC GOODELL Eric.goodell@magicvalley.com, 6 days ago

By ERIC GOODELL Eric.goodell@magicvalley.com, 6 days ago

The tiniest of pests confronted Celia Gould with perhaps the biggest challenge in her 16 years as director of the Idaho Department of Agriculture. It ...