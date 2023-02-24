Louisville women's basketball still controls its own destiny as March approaches

Hailey Van Lith had just drained a 3-pointer late in the second quarter and smiled as she backed her way down the court to get back on defense Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center .

The shot was part of Louisville ’s 21-3 run that spanned the final seven minutes of the second quarter and the first two minutes of the third in its 71-57 win over Miami Thursday night. While the Cardinals (21-9, 12-5) have lost the same number of games this season as they did over the past two, one thing remains: they control their own destiny.

Louisville isn’t focused on seeding for the NCAA Tournament — the ACC is top of mind right now — but it’s certainly a thought as the regular season winds down. The latest bracket projection has the Cardinals as a 7-seed in the Seattle region. They can climb higher by winning their final two games of the regular season , starting against Miami, and making a deep run in the ACC Tournament.

"It's a ball game that we knew we had to come out and be prepared to play, and then obviously we're playing for seeding," U of L coach Jeff Walz said. "You're playing for seeding in the ACC Tournament because there's so much that can still can still happen within this league."

Van Lith helped Louisville take another important step to a top seed after scoring 25 points on 4-for-9 shooting from 3-point range in the Cardinals’ win over Miami (17-11, 10-7 ACC). The Washington native was rewarded with an iced-out chain that featured a Cardinal wearing a sweater with a red L in the middle.

"Fans made this for me," she said. "My dad was wearing it before I even got it, so I don't know what happened there. The fans make me a lot of stuff and it's really cute. I always keep them."

The junior guard wasn’t alone in the effort. Senior post Liz Dixon continued her late-season surge over the past three games as a reserve, something Walz said works well for her, and contributed a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Graduate senior guard Mykasa Robinson , who has been championed by her team as the favorite for ACC Defensive Player of the Year, neared triple-double territory with a career-high 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

"I see it (the lobbying for Defensive Player of the Year), but whatever play I have to make is what I'm going to make," she said. "It'd be nice to get it. I keep flirting with it."

In some ways, Thursday night’s game was the Cardinals seeking vengeance after the Hurricanes knocked them out of the ACC Tournament in the first round last year, 61-59. The loss was a lesson that no team in the conference should be overlooked.

That's especially true this season, when no team has separated itself from the pack. The top five teams in the conference — Notre Dame (23-4, 14-3), Duke (24-4, 14-3), Virginia Tech (23-4, 13-4), U of L and Florida State (22-7, 11-5) — are all separated by two games after the Cardinals' win.

“It's our ninth year in the league, and I can't remember the last time that it came down to the last week, where there's five or six teams that could literally win the league,” Walz said Wednesday. “From top to bottom, it's as competitive as we've had now.”

Van Lith added after the win: "It hasn't been the best year (for us), but the ACC is tough. I just hope everybody knows that. It's the hardest conference in the nation. It's the best it's ever been since I've been playing here. ... They look at our record and are like, 'Aw, they have a down year,' but we just really are playing a lot of good teams."

A rematch against No. 10 Notre Dame looms Sunday at noon. But Miami made sure it wasn’t overlooked.

The Hurricanes ended Louisville’s 21-3 run — the Cardinals turned the ball over just twice during that stretch — with three straight 3-pointers from Haley Cavinder in less than two minutes midway through the third quarter, bringing the ‘Canes within single digits, 47-40. Van Lith responded with a trey of her own, beginning another 7-0 run for the Cardinals.

Louisville led 59-47 heading into the fourth quarter and preserved its lead.

With Step 1 checked off, the team can shift its focus back to Notre Dame after falling last week to the Fighting Irish 78-76 on Olivia Miles’ overtime buzzer-beater . The atmosphere in South Bend gave off vibes of an NCAA Tournament game, which, this year, has become just another night in the ACC.

“I feel like everyone in this league is hungry,” said Cardinals guard Morgan Jones , who spent the previous four years in the ACC at FSU, earlier this week. “It doesn't matter who you’re playing, you can't take anyone lightly. It's been like that, but this year, for some reason, everybody's just way more hungry for everything. Everyone has a target on their back. I just feel like you just have to take that and know that but also stay with what you do and stay together as a team.”

