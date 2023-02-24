Open in App
Libertyville, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Men steal car from Libertyville driveway with 2-year-old boy inside, run over pregnant mother

By Judy WangAndrew SmithDana Rebik,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scVsr_0kxuijVx00

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Lake County deputies are looking for two men they said stole a car Thursday afternoon from a driveway with a two-year-old boy inside and ran over his pregnant mother.

It all started around 3:35 p.m. in the 16000 block of Route 137 in unincorporated Libertyville when the 34-year-old woman got back home. She took one of her kids inside and when she came back out to get her son, a man tried to get in her car.

Des Plaines elementary teacher charged with striking children, pulling their ears

Deputies said the man got in the car with the child still inside and left the area with another man driving a white BMW. As the men drove away, one of them ran over the boy’s mother, who is six-months pregnant, and left her with serious injuries.

The woman was able to call 911 and was later taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The man who stole the car is described as being tall and thin and wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt and a light-green face mask.

A short time later, an employee at a business in the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive in Waukegan called 911 after they saw two vehicles pull into the parking lot and abandon the boy, according to the release.

Des Plaines teen with ‘ghost gun’ arrested in Evanston following foot chase

In the release, the sheriff’s office said deputies tried to call Volkswagen Car-Net to track the vehicle with the boy still inside, but there was a delay because the company wouldn’t do so until they had a reactivation payment.

In a statement, Volkswagen said it has a procedure in place with a third-party provider for Car-Net support services to help with emergency requests from law enforcement.

“Unfortunately, in this instance, there was a serious breach of the process,” the statement read. “We are addressing the situation with the parties involved.”

The vehicle was later located in a parking lot near Casmier Pulaski Drive and Route 43.

Deputies are still looking for the men involved and the BMW they said was stolen recently from a dealership in Waukegan.

The BWM is described as being a 2000s model with a black bumper and has a loud exhaust, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen car are asked to contact Lake County Crime Stoppers.

Tips can also be reported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 847-377-4000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gurnee man tries to kill himself and his girlfriend, intentionally drives into tree
Gurnee, IL13 hours ago
Girl, 17, shot in head while inside Hyde Park residence: police
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
$10,000 reward offered in fatal shooting of 55-year-old woman on West Side
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Oak Lawn police officer charged after teen’s 2022 arrest
Oak Lawn, IL8 hours ago
Cook County man found dead on Munster street identified
Munster, IN13 hours ago
3 suspects arrested after allegedly committing two robberies of elderly victims in Waukegan
Waukegan, IL1 day ago
Woman fatally shot after altercation inside residence in West Englewood; 1 in custody
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Lake County sheriff’s deputy seriously hurt in crash with driver opening beer
Waukegan, IL1 day ago
Man in critical condition after being crushed underneath car while repairing it near Grayslake
Grayslake, IL17 hours ago
30-year-old woman fatally shot inside Englewood home; person in custody
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Geneva, Batavia police investigate more than a dozen business burglaries overnight
Geneva, IL13 hours ago
Attempted murder charges filed against woman in Lawndale beating
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Shots fired at armored truck on South Side, striking guard in bulletproof vest, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago shooting: Mother dies after being shot in face on West Side
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Chicago police: 2 found shot to death in Chatham apartment
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Forest Park assists in pursuit of suspect in Broadview murder
Forest Park, IL1 day ago
Person, dog dead after house fire in Lombard
Lombard, IL1 day ago
Armored truck guard shot, wounded while leaving Chicago business
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago police officer shot, killed in Gage Park
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Suspect at large after pulling gun on workers in Homewood bank robbery: FBI
Homewood, IL1 day ago
58-year-old woman’s death in South Side residence investigated as homicide
Chicago, IL1 day ago
GoFundMe Set for for Woman Battered and Run Over in Libertyville Last Week
Libertyville, IL3 days ago
2 found shot dead in South Side apartment: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CFD: 1 injured, building collapses in West Town fire
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
3 robbed in Downers Grove banquet hall parking lot, police say
Downers Grove, IL2 days ago
Des Plaines woman ID'd after fatally struck by car, FedEx truck in Glenview; suspect in custody
Des Plaines, IL3 days ago
Man wanted for using counterfeit bill at Joliet McDonald's: police
Joliet, IL2 days ago
Two people found dead inside Chatham apartment
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Off-duty correctional officer among 2 shot outside South Loop nightclub
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Shooting at Machesney Park bar leaves four injured, one life-threatening
Machesney Park, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy