Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Man phones in threat to Hollywood police, mistakenly calls Florida authorities

By Travis Schlepp,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HWWQ_0kxuidDb00

Ever mistakenly sent a text to the wrong person with the same name? Maybe you meant to coordinate brunch with Mark E., but accidentally extended the invitation to Mark L.?

That’s essentially what happened to one wannabe criminal who apparently called in a threat to police in Hollywood, hoping to instill fear of an impeding threat in California. The problem, however, is he called the Hollywood Police Department — in Florida.

Dispatchers for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office apparently fielded a call meant for authorities in Hollywood, California, but the number dialed pointed the caller in the direction of authorities in Hollywood, Florida.

Hollywood is a city on the eastern side of the Florida peninsula, about 10 miles south of Ft. Lauderdale and about 20 miles north of Miami.

The threat, according to TMZ , was to blow up the Hollywood Sign, located about 2,700 miles west of where the would-be criminal mastermind directed their phone call.

The caller demanded $10,000 to spare the iconic sign, TMZ reports.

A report was eventually directed to the proper agency, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the call was determined to be a hoax and the threat nonexistent.

In many ways, it’s understandable how someone could get the two places confused. Both cities are in close proximity to the ocean and both are in states that have made claim to the sunshine crown. But the big giveaway should’ve been the fact that Hollywood, California doesn’t have its own police department, whereas Hollywood, Florida does.

In the future, any Bond-villains-in-training should make sure they are familiar with some of America’s famous duplicates: There’s the two Portlands (Oregon and Maine), Kansas Cities (Missouri and Kansas) Long Beaches (California and New Jersey) and the respective homes of Disney properties (Orange County, California and Orange County, Florida).

Or, rather than embarrass yourself to police dispatchers and the national media, simply don’t make criminal threats —especially if you are bad at geography.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Boyfriend kills mom of 4 in front of kids after shopping trip, California reports say
Los Angeles, CA20 days ago
New street drug is surfacing, threatening to make California's overdose crisis worse
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
Black LAPD Officer Quits & Wants The 77th Police Department Gang Unit Disbanded in New Lawsuit
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shooting, standoff at Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel leads to woman’s arrest
Dayton, NV8 days ago
California killer diagnosed with cancer to be released from prison
Westminster, CA12 days ago
California sheriff says 2 gang members arrested in execution-style killing of 6 relatives, including baby
Goshen, CA26 days ago
'Vibrant and Fierce' Florida Mother of 3 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'The Best Mom'
Wellington, FL22 days ago
Orange County woman’s 6-month gambling spree at Wynn Las Vegas funded by $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV11 days ago
Videos show dogs beaten with baseball bat at Bakersfield home: warrant
Bakersfield, CA13 days ago
Parents in custody after leaving infant to freeze in car
Grand Haven, MI6 days ago
9 teen workers were assigned to use McDonald’s deep fryers, feds say. Franchisee fined
Erie, PA7 days ago
Former San Quentin prison guard sentenced for smuggling phones onto death row
San Quentin, CA4 days ago
Eggs are piling up at the Mexican border
San Diego, CA23 days ago
‘Unusual’ stowaway on celery shipment is concerning first for California port, feds say
San Diego, CA15 days ago
Appeals Court Denies Petition to Release Miami-Dade Inmate's Unborn Baby From Jail
Miami, FL5 days ago
Brothers convicted of murdering groom hours after crashing wedding reception in Chino
Chino, CA1 day ago
Surveillance video captures chaos of Pompano Beach quadruple shooting
Pompano Beach, FL2 days ago
Photos of Montclair triple homicide suspect released amid ongoing search
Montclair, CA8 days ago
Man Seen on Camera Beating Woman With Hammer in NYC Subway Arrested: Police
New York City, NY13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy