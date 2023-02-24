‘I’m the future that needs to be funded.’ Students testify in Hartford calling for permanent free school lunches

Connecticut students made their voices heard in Hartford Thursday so they can continue to get free school meals permanently.

"Today I learned that closed mouths don't get fed. I'm the future that needs to be funded," said Camila Garcia, student at Bridge Academy.

The Appropriations Committee held a public hearing on Gov. Ned Lamont's proposed budget for elementary and secondary education.

Students say their schools are not adequately funded because most of their classmates are below level.

"Students are at a game of luck on whether we are adequately educated or not but we're not a gamble of success, the money is there, it's just not being given to us when we need it more than ever," said Garcia.

Lamont's budget also includes more state funding for public and charter schools.