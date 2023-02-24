Open in App
Beckley, WV
WVNS

Police investigate alleged gun threat against Woodrow Wilson High School student

By Jessica Farrish,

6 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a threat of gun violence allegedly made earlier this week by a Shady Spring High School student, Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday confirmed Thursday, February 23, 2023.

According to authorities, the Shady Spring High School student allegedly went on a social media app to threaten a student from Woodrow Wilson High School with a firearm.

Canaday did not immediately have the date of the incident available.

A teacher at Woodrow Wilson High notified the administration during the same class period she learned of the threat.

A spokesman for the victim’s family alleged school administrators did not notify the targeted student’s family of the incident on the day the teacher notified the school.

The school board is cooperating with law enforcement, Canaday said.

“We are working with the school board as we do in all incidents like this,” Canaday said. “We don’t see, nor did the school board, at this time, see, any immediate threat to students and/or staff at either school.”

When asked if the Shady Spring student had a firearm, Canaday said the early investigation did not uncover evidence that the student had the means to carry out the alleged threat.

It was unclear on Thursday if school administrators had taken disciplinary measures against the student accused of making the threat.

The sheriff warned students and adults not to make threats of violence, including on social media.

