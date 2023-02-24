Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
WDTN

Large mysterious ball washes ashore in Japan

By Carlos Mathis,

6 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large mystery ball has washed upon a part of a shore in Japan.

The ball which is said to have recently appeared on the beach shore is described as a rusty, dark orange mystery ball. The ball has been measured at a whopping 5-feet wide.

Experts are not sure what the ball may be, but have determined it is made up of iron. It is a mystery where the mysterious ball came from in the first place.

The beach in Japan was temporarily closed for authorities to check and make sure that it was not an explosive device. Crews took an x-ray of the ball and found it was completely hollow.

Investigators do not believe it was a spying device, but it is still unknown on the reason for its appearance or what it is in general.

