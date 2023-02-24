New exhibit features 130 miniatures from artists around the globe

A new art exhibit opened in New York City this week with its own unique twist.

The “Small is Beautiful” Miniature Art Universe features over 130 mini art forms from over 30 international artists.

The exhibit is a fascinating experience, which takes viewers immediately back to their days of dioramas and Legos. Artists display their mini versions of everyday life.

"It's like unlocking your childhood you know,” said miniature artist Danny Cortes. “So, it's just different mediums. You're going to see the talent; you're going to be blown away with the different styles. You know miniature art comes in different forms, you know not just thinking of a toy you know, it comes with different styles and messages too."

The exhibit is open Tuesday through Sunday and is located at 718 Broadway.