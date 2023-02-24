Pedro Pascal Feels Awkward Doing ‘The Mandalorian’ Voice for Young Fans: ‘It Is So Creepy’

Pedro Pascal is embracing his daddy side — just not literally when it comes to meeting child fans.

The “Mandalorian” star recalled adults asking him to do his Din Djarin voice for their kids, which Pascal calls “ so creepy ” given the inherently sexy nature of the deeper tone.

“People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate,” Pascal said during “The Graham Norton Show” (via Insider ), “because it is a breathy, low-register bedroom voice .”

He added, “It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life.”

The “Last of Us” actor previously detailed the intense costume to play the titular bounty hunter Mandalorian in the “Star Wars” Disney+ series.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” Pascal told Empire magazine . “It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real, but you can’t see shit!”

Pascal added of the helmet, “They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind. Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m going to fall into it.”

Pascal previously told ScreenRant in 2022 that it was an “indescribable” experience first trying on the helmet for “ The Mandalorian ” series. “It sits like a glove, as if it were, like the armor, a part of me,” Pascal said. “It is not difficult for me to move in it and hardly restricts me. Only my facial expressions suffer a little from the costume.”

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 is back March 1, with the trailer teasing how Pascal’s Din Djarin grapples with possessing the Darksaber, created by the first Mandalorian Jedi.

And Pascal isn’t the only in-demand actor having awkward fan encounters as of late. Oscar nominee Paul Mescal opened up about a theater fan touching his rear end when posing for a photo, and “You” star Penn Badgley recalled feeling “molested” by female fans at the height of “Gossip Girl” fame. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” lead actor and executive producer Channing Tatum also said he was asked to strip down by his dental assistant as part of an uncomfortable joke in reference to the strip dance movie.