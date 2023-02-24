Open in App
Durham, NC
See more from this location?
ABC11 Eyewitness News

'Troubling trend': Durham Police Chief weighs in on young people and crime

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBSCp_0kxufcjB00

Gathering her notes, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews prepared to present the department's 2022 Annual Crime Report to the City Council on Thursday.

"Obviously you all know that I find it very hard to celebrate or even kind of be happy about reductions when we still have so much violence in our community," Andrews said.

The report comes on the heels of a double shooting on Feb. 8 that took the life of one Hillside High School student .

"I am concerned about the gun violence, and the fact that these kids are getting younger and younger," Andrews said. "Fourteen years old, that's young. That's way too young. Those are adult issues, adult things that they are either victimized for or they are committing."

Durham sees 10 percent decline in violent crime in 2022, report finds

The City of Durham's violent crime rate fell 10% in 2022, namely in homicide and aggravated assault. The number of rape and robberies have gone up, with 60% of firearms used in reported robberies.

Although there's a significant reduction in property crime with the exception to motor vehicle theft, Andrews said they continue to see vehicles where firearms are stolen.

"Of the 2,960 larcenies, even though that's down, 52% of all guns stolen came from this category," Andrews said. "In 59% of those cases, the vehicle was unlocked."

Andrews called for responsible gun ownership as gun violence advocate Kaaren Haldeman said a lot of guns end up in the wrong hands, especially young people.

"We know that a lot of the guns that wind up in hands of minors come from the home, and largely the guns that are used are brought to school or brought from the home," Haldeman said.

Both Haldeman and Andrews attended Hillside High School's play "A State of Urgency," that address gun violence.

"Hearing high school students, the level of anguish that our young people are experiencing, that alone should be enough for you," Haldeman said.

The 2022 crime report also included updates on ShotSpotter, which launched in Dec. 2022.

While Andrews acknowledged Durham Police's response time could be better, she said ShotSpotter is a tool that she remains neutral on until the pilot program wraps up. ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors to detect gunfire in East and Southeast Durham and alert police officers in real-time.

ShotSpotter failed to alert two of the latest homicides, according to Andrews.

"Durham Police has to ask the tough questions," Andrews said. "What happened, how often it has happened before, and then we request it to ShotSpotter who does their own research to provide an answer."

Andrews said Durham Police is working on their own report with their own data.

"Durham Police's data is forthcoming and will be more robust than what ShotSpotter provided," Andrews said.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raleigh, NC newsLocal Raleigh, NC
Police salaries not helping fix staffing shortage challenges
Burlington, NC10 hours ago
Officer Caught by DEA Allegedly Selling $2,600 Worth of Drugs While on Duty
Raleigh, NC16 hours ago
Beth Wood apologizes, says she would ‘change her decision’ the night of hit-and-run in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Duke study points out disparities in how Durham police respond to and investigate shootings
Durham, NC1 day ago
Man shot, woman killed in Durham shooting, police say
Durham, NC1 day ago
Woman killed, man injured in Durham shooting
Durham, NC1 day ago
Person dies after shooting on MLK Drive in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Suspected shooter arrested after opening fire at an apartment complex, officers say
Burlington, NC1 day ago
Burlington police search for man after shooting on Avon Avenue, arrest other suspect
Burlington, NC1 day ago
A shooting call for Durham officers turned out to be a stabbing, police say; man seriously injured
Durham, NC1 day ago
Man shot at Cary gas station, suspect still on the run
Cary, NC1 day ago
Burlington police take cover after shots fired during disturbance call; suspect arrested
Burlington, NC1 day ago
NC stabbing sends 2 to hospital; man charged in neighborhood attack, police say
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
NC man convicted of mailing bomb to wife while she was at work in Raleigh resentenced
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Up to $25,000 reward offered after NC man killed at high school graduation party
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story
Raleigh, NC10 hours ago
Search underway for Franklin County attempted murder suspect
Louisburg, NC1 day ago
Raleigh police respond to gunfire call at Crabtree Valley Mall, learns man accidentally shot self
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Charges pending for Siler City man in deadly NC crash that killed 20-year-old woman
Siler City, NC1 day ago
Suspects flee Raleigh robbery, police investigate
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
North Carolina assistant principal charged with DWI, principal confirms
Apex, NC2 days ago
3 charged with street racing in Raleigh; police say speeding a growing concern
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Durham police search for woman wanted for murder
Durham, NC6 days ago
1 injured in Burlington after shooting
Burlington, NC5 days ago
Police, residents report hearing ‘loud booms’ in Zebulon; officers trying to determine source
Zebulon, NC4 days ago
Durham weighs future of Bull City United anti-violence group
Durham, NC3 days ago
Rapid growth in Raleigh risks budget shortfall, reduced emergency response times, city report warns
Raleigh, NC13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy