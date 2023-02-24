Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Charges against alleged rapist of Madison Brooks upgraded as new video shows her in car with suspects

By Graeme Massie,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWHlE_0kxufZ1s00

A grand jury has upgraded charges against a teenage suspect accused over the alleged rape of Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks , who was hit and killed by a vehicle after getting out of a car in which she had allegedly been attacked.

Desmond Carter, 17, was indicted by a grand jury in the state on first-degree rape, which carries a sentence of life in prison without parole, and third-degree rape, according to WBRZ .

Kaivon Washington, 18, was also charged with third-degree rape, which according to state law is sexual intercourse that “is deemed to be without the lawful consent of a victim”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AZys_0kxufZ1s00

Two other suspects, Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, were allegedly in the front seats of the car when the alleged rape took place and have been charged with principal to third-degree rape.

Prosecutors say that Brooks, 19, was raped in the car following a night of drinking at Reggie’s bar in the Tigerland area of Baton Rouge.

The LSU student was then fatally struck by another vehicle after being let out of the car near her home in the early hours of 15 January.

According to Fox News, court documents show that Mr Washington was arrested for alleged rape in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, in 2020, and in the same area of Baton Rouge in October 2022.

In 2020 Mr Washington was 16 and his alleged victim was 12, according to court documents.

The victim in the 2022 case reported the alleged sexual assault to police on 25 January, the day after he and the other three men were arrested in the Brooks case.

Meanwhile, a defence lawyer in the case, Ron Haley, released a cellphone video of Brooks inside the car with the four men after it is alleged she was raped.

In the video, she asks Desmond Carter to “get out of the car” so that she can take an Uber on her own.

She then can be heard telling the driver of the car, “I’m sorry if I offended you that bad.”

Mr Haley has previously claimed that the sex was consensual, while prosecutors say that Brooks was too drunk to be able to give her consent.

Toxicology reports showed that Brooks had a blood alcohol level of .319, nearly four times the legal drink driving limit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Leaked video of LSU student Madison Brooks before her death is ‘shameful,’ mom’s attorney says
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
Walterboro, SC28 days ago
A Man Accused Of Torturing A Woman Is Reportedly Dead After An Hourslong Standoff With Police
Grants Pass, OR28 days ago
Teen girl filmed beating student Adriana Kuch before suicide is hit with new charge
Berkeley Township, NJ5 days ago
Charlotte Woman Won the Lottery, Then Shot and Killed the Night Before Valentine’s Day By Ex-Boyfriend
Charlotte, NC6 days ago
When the cops arrested her husband, the woman realized that her polite husband of 15 years had a secret identity
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested
Justin, TX28 days ago
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
Braxton, MS15 days ago
‘Incredibly misguided’ enraged mom ran over teen boy twice in parking lot and traded in her SUV the same day: DA
Mastic Beach, NY22 days ago
Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court
North Las Vegas, NV23 days ago
Prosecutor says child molester pretended to be trans to hurt girls again, office suspends prosecutor
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Florida man grabbed 4-year-old, threw her at column, cops say. He went looking for more kids
Plantation, FL6 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX19 days ago
Georgia man who worked at elementary school allegedly licked 7-year-old's foot: police
Augusta, GA11 days ago
A 14-Year-Old Girl Died By Suicide After She Was Allegedly Assaulted At Her High School, And Parents Are Accusing School Officials Of Ignoring Bullying
Bayville, NY14 days ago
Gabby Petito’s Parents, Lawyers Release New Photo of Her Bruised Face Before Utah Police Stop
Moab, UT22 days ago
Two off-duty cops among three NYPD workers busted over weekend
New York City, NY10 days ago
‘Demonic’ ex-boyfriend caught winking at camera before judge punishes ‘sociopath’ for 2019 death of substitute teacher
Newburgh, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy