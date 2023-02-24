Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing boyfriend in Jackson County

A woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Thursday in Jackson County Court for the 2021 shooting death of a man in Blue Summit.

A judge sentenced Sarah Devera, 29, to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors wanted Devera to receive a 15-year sentence, but her defense team wanted her to get eight years, a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office states.

The deadly shooting happened on February 12, 2021, at a residence in Blue Summit, according to a court document.

Devera and Zack Jewell, 33, who had dated off and on for about year, got into a loud argument.

Devera shot Jewell in the upper left chest.

The two got into Devera's pickup truck and sped to the Inner City Fire Station.

Jeff Jewell, the Inner City Fire Chief, and his son, Alek, were in the station when they heard banging on the front door.

The court document states Alek Jewell opened the door and Devera was screaming, "I shot him, I shot him," multiple times and would not say anything else.

Emergency medical responders treated Zack Jewell at the scene and took him to a hospital where he died.

Devera was arrested the day after the murder in Kansas City, Missouri.

