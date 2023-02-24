Open in App
Athlon Sports

Report: Broncos Hire Former Player On Same Day He Was Released

By Lauren Merola,

6 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran defensive back Chris Banjo on Thursday.

But when one door closes, as they say, another opens. Just a few hours after his release, Banjo is now in line to become the Denver Broncos' assistant special teams coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports .

Banjo, a 10-year NFL veteran, played 13 games for the Cardinals last season, mostly as a special teams player. He played 287 snaps on special teams and 77 on defense.

Banjo played for Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints for part of the 2016 season as well as the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The two will now reunite on the Denver coaching staff.

During his career, Banjo played 131 games with seven starts and logged 143 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

The Broncos hired Ben Kotwica as their special teams coordinator and Mike Westhoff as their assistant head coach, who Banjo will work alongside this season.

Banjo's hire wrapped up a busy day for Payton in terms of filling out his staff. He also hired former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph to be the team's defensive coordinator as well as another recently-retired player in Davis Webb. The former New York Giants quarterback will now coach quarterbacks for the Broncos.

