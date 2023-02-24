Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Bryce Harper ‘a little bit ahead’ of Tommy John progress

By Jessica Kleinschmidt,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170hOm_0kxucbfP00

The Philadelphia Phillies soon will have their star outfielder reporting to camp.

Bryce Harper currently is undergoing rehabilitation after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in November. Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia cited team president Dave Dombrowski, who estimated that Harper will join the rest of his team around March 8 or 9.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was also optimistic about Harper’s return during a press conference on Thursday.

“I think he’s a little bit ahead,” Thomson said, H/T Seidman . “But oftentimes, you say that about a player and all the sudden they have a setback. So just knocking on wood and making sure we’re careful with how we keep progressing him.”

The original prognosis for Harper was to return by the All-Star break. The hope is to have him as the Phillies’ designated hitter in the beginning, then transition him back into the full-time right fielder. Mid-May appears to be the targetted timeframe.

Bet you National League fans love the idea of the Universal DH now, huh?

Despite the UCL injury, Harper still helped the team advance to the playoffs and face the Houston Astros in the World Series. A season .286/.364/.514 line. When it was playoff time, the two-time National League MVP went off . A .349 average with a 1.160 OPS and six home runs.

He did so while playing through his UCL injury.

For now, Harper’s workload is light as he’s able to take practice swings. He’ll soon be able to do some tee work with some soft toss and go from there as his baseball activity increases.

Dombrowski added he had received texts from Harper and the doctors are happy with his progress.

[NBC Sports Philadelphia]

The post Bryce Harper ‘a little bit ahead’ of Tommy John progress appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Star pitcher blasts pitch clock
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
NFL world enraged at major Super Bowl mistake
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Eagles star blasts Jonathan Gannon for Super Bowl loss
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres star suffers significant injury
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Dodgers update Gavin Lux status; sign shortstop
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Why Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas paints his nails
Boston, MA1 day ago
Baseball fans buzz over hilarious umpire-less inning
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Guardians get bad injury news from star player
Cleveland, OH10 hours ago
Bulls waive former All-Star
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NHL world reacts to Patrick Kane trade
New York City, NY1 day ago
College baseball team loses game in all-time terrible fashion
Ruston, LA8 hours ago
NFL world reacts to Bears plan for top overall draft pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Aaron Judge has honest reaction to boos
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Joey Votto has absolutely insane World Series prediction
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers updates decision timeline
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy