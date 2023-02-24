Narcan given out in Lubbock on the rise due to fentanyl overdoses, UMC EMS said

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center EMS is reporting the number of Narcan doses they give out each day in Lubbock is rising due to a high number of fentanyl overdoses. Last week, an FDA panel voted unanimously to recommend the drug be sold over the counter.

Narcan or Naloxone is a drug given to those who have overdosed on opiates. Currently, you need a prescription to get the drug at the pharmacy. EMS units also carry and administer Narcan in emergencies.

Chris Hobart with Highland pharmacy said he thinks the biggest benefit will be using Narcan in the fight against Fentanyl overdoses.

“Narcan is just so useful, it would just be a shame for people not to be able to get it that they need, so I think it’s a great decision by them to promote it and hopefully everything will go through and get it over the counter, and it will help save more lives,” Hobart said. “With the threats to us with the opioids and the fentanyl, it’s just really important we have something to fight back with and to combat that.”

According to the Texas Health and Human services, 1,672 died of fentanyl poisoning in Texas in 2021, an 89% increase from the year prior.

Carilu Bell said she knows the feeling of losing a loved one to the deadly drug, fentanyl. Her son died of fentanyl poisoning after taking a laced pill that he thought was valium.

“My son did not want to die and if it wasn’t for fentanyl, he would be here today, he was poisoned and died,” Bell said. “Losing a child is absolutely the worst thing that could happen to a person, every tool that we can use to help save lives is a good thing.”

Tyeson Powers, the shift chief with UMC EMS, said UMC EMS administered the drug 250 times last year and putting them where everyone could have access, could be the solution to getting those numbers down.

“I think anytime you can get medications like this that have been shown effective with little side effects, putting it out in the community,” Powers said. “Just making it as available as possible is going to benefit everybody’s those people that need it.”

With this recommendation, the FDA is expected to make their final decision if the drug will be available OTC on March 29.

