Beating struggles with startups

EAU CLAIRE — A service that makes divorce less onerous, musical vocals created with artificial intelligence, software for real estate photographers and a kit to help women who experience painful menstruation were the latest crop of startup ideas that graduated from a five-month program for local entrepreneurs.

The fifth class to go through WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire’s Level Up! program presented their budding businesses on Thursday to the area business community through an online pitch day event held via Zoom.

Inspired by challenges they’d faced in their own jobs, personal lives or artistic pursuits, creators of the four startups shared the products and services they are developing and hoping to spread farther.

Local attorney Lauren Otto said she was reaching the point of burnout in her career — something not uncommon for lawyers who specialize in divorce, she said. The standard two-attorney handling of divorce cases struck her as too costly, too lengthy and too contentious for couples where the split was amicable, not acrimonious.

That led her in late 2021 to launch Divorce in a Day, a new service model for divorce proceedings that has a single attorney serve as a mediator between a couple looking for a less expensive end to their marriage.

“We can get everything done in the statutory minimum of time,” she said, adding that in Wisconsin divorces must take at least four months.

The service charges a flat fee for couples and only requires one lawyer instead of two to handle the divorce. Otto is looking to spread her trademarked Divorce in a Day method statewide this year by training lawyers at other firms on how it is done.

Following her pitch, Aaron Accola, who founded real estate photography company Drone Tours in 2018, presented his idea for software that would help others in his line of work.

Photos are critical to help sell homes in today’s real estate market because it has become heavily reliant on showing homes via the internet. But Accola said busy photographers are hamstrung by the many hours it takes to get their shots ready and packaged so the homes they’re promoting are shown in the best light.

“If we are stuck behind a computer for much of a day, it limits how much we can shoot,” he said.

To eliminate the bottleneck created by editing photos, Accola intends to create “gig economy” software that would connect photographers to people who will edit their work. The software would have other features as well, including the ability for photographers to upload their work for immediate editing and it would also manage payment between parties.

The next business pitch came from Abigail Maxon, whose company Rhythmic Renewal is dedicated to educating and treating a taboo phenomenon — major pain and discomfort that many women suffer from during their menstrual cycles.

“We don’t know it’s normal because it’s a very stigmatized topic and we don’t talk about it very much,” she said.

Maxon is using her holistic healing background to help women looking for education and natural treatments for side effects of menstruation.

She’s already begun selling her inaugural product, the Bleed Box, a kit containing a hormone-balancing tea, herbal salve and an informational booklet. Currently she’s working with five local vendors to distribute the kit, but is hoping to scale up next year.

In addition to the kit, Maxon also promoted her plans for creating online courses and future products.

The fourth presentation of the day came from a group of tech entrepreneurs who are trying to solve a dilemma common among musical bands.

“What is the biggest problem facing most musicians today? They would like a singer whenever and whenever they are,” said Natalia Shmueli, linguistic developer for VocaTone Studio.

With the company’s new software, Maghni AI, hours of recorded samples of a person’s voice are fed into a computer, which is then able to essentially turn it into a synthesized instrument. The resulting realistic-sounding voice can then be given lyrics and sing a song.

The software is already in beta testing, but getting it to the next level will require additional research and development, marketing and other costs. For that, VocaTone Studio said it is seeking $500,000 from investors.

Each of Thursday’s pitches ended with the entrepreneurs telling the audience what help is needed for them to scale up to the next level.

For Otto and Accola, they also said they’d need funding help later this year to further their startups.

“My ask today is for connections to investments,” Accola said.

Maxon is currently looking to grow her business through an already-started crowdfunding campaign, which she mentioned on Thursday. But she also asked attendees if they could connect her with potential employees as she looks to go from just herself to a small team for the business.

Before the latest batch of Level Up! entrepreneurs gave their pitches, leaders of WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire recapped what the program has done so far for advancing small business ideas.

“We are looking to help startups that want to scale,” said Ann Rupnow, who teaches the entrepreneur program at UW-Eau Claire.

WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire connects startups to statewide resources including expertise from the UW System, funding programs at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and coaching through the Small Business Development Center.

Nonprofit WiSys with the help of numerous partners, including downtown coworking space CoLab, established VentureHome in Eau Claire in 2020.

Wilson Fay, innovative ventures associate at WiSys, caught up with prior Level Up! graduates through a recent survey. Of the 18 who responded, all were working on startup businesses — though some had changed direction from the idea they’d originally pitched during their own Level Up! cohort.

Nine of the startups had received funding from investors. Among the 18 survey respondents, they had a total of $1 million in revenue during 2022, Fay said.