Air Fryer Recall: 200+ Reports Of Fires, Burning, Overheating, Smoking

More than two million air fryers sold at major retailers across the country and online are being recalled because they can become too hot to handle and pose potential hazards.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Cosori air fryers are being recalled by Anaheim-based Atekcity due to fire and burn hazards that have led to more than 200 complaints.

According to officials, a wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, creating a possibly dangerous situation for consumers.

To date, there have been 205 reported complaints of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking, including 10 reports of superficial burns and 23 reports of minor property damage.

The recall involves Cosori air fryers with these model numbers:

CP158-AF;

CP158-AF-R19;

CP158-AF-RXW;

CP158-AF-RXR;

CAF-P581-BUSR;

CAF-P581-AUSR;

CAF-P581-RUSR;

CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB;

CP137-AF-RXR;

CP137-AF-RXW;

CS158-AF;

CS158-AF-RXB;

CS158-AF-R19;

CAF-P581S-BUSR;

CAF-P581S-RUSR;

CAF-P581S-AUSR;

CO137-AF;

CO158-AF;

CO158-AF-RXB;

CP258-AF.

The brand name Corosi is on the front of each unit, and the model number is printed on the bottom label of each air fryer and on the user manual that came with the product.

Recalled air fryers came in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes and were sold in black, gray, white, blue, and red models at all major retailers between June 2018 and December 2022 for between $70 and $130.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering (on the company’s website ), officials said.

“During registration consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off,” according to CPSP. “No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.”