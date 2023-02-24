Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WPXI Pittsburgh

White House urging higher fines for train safety violations

By The Associated Press,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtuKb_0kxuZ2Vw00

The White House is calling on congressional Republicans to increase the fines levied on rail companies for safety violations, as a fiery Feb. 3 train derailment in Ohio has become a political lightning rod .

There are still safety and health concerns among residents of East Palestine after dozens of train cars being pulled by Norfolk Southern went off the tracks and released chemicals into the area. The incident has now evolved into a feud between Democrats and Republicans.

“The test will be whether Republicans work with the Biden-Harris administration to restore safety protections and pass legislation increasing fines on rail companies when they cause accidents like this,” said White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates. “Do they stand with us and communities like East Palestine or are they still owned by the rail lobby?”

Under current law, the White House said, the highest fine that can be charged to companies for violations involving the transportation of hazardous materials is $225,455. That’s less than 1% of Norfolk Southern’s profits last year of $3.27 billion.

Former President Donald Trump, who is seeking the 2024 GOP nomination, went to the village on Wednesday and said the community has been met with “indifference and betrayal.” Republican lawmakers have criticized President Joe Biden for not going to the site; Biden was in Ukraine and Poland this week.

But his administration is pushing back. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured East Palestine on Thursday and said Trump should call for the reversals of deregulation that occurred during his term in the White House.

Trump famously posed in 2017 with a mounds of white paper wrapped in red tape, which he then cut with a pair of scissors. He has argued that trimming regulatory burdens would lead to stronger economic growth.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly defended the administration’s response during Thursday’s briefing, saying “that’s what leadership looks like,” instead of the “political stunts that we’re seeing from the other side.”

She criticized Republicans as “all of the sudden” interested in safety issues after being against regulations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on East Palestine train derailment
  • 2 adults in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville
  • Local veterinarian reacts to viral post about dog testing for vinyl chloride after train derailment
  • VIDEO: Former Monroeville EMT facing theft charges for allegedly being paid for shifts he didnâ€™t work
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Most Popular newsMost Popular
    CMU president Farnam Jahanian named to President Biden’s export council
    Pittsburgh, PA18 hours ago
    The GOP in Shock as Prominent Trump Donors Switch Sides
    Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
    Channel 11 Investigation: Domestic extremists targeting your electricity. Can it happen here?
    Tacoma, WA7 hours ago
    Gov. Shapiro visits space company on North Shore preparing to send spacecraft to moon
    Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy