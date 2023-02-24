Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy announces presidential run

DAYTON , Ohio ( WDTN ) — A man from Cincinnati has announced his intention to run for the President of the United States of America .

According to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Vivek Ramaswamy has entered the presidential race for 2024. Ramaswamy is running as a candidate for president in the Republican Party.

According to the official campaign website for Ramaswamy, he attended Saint Xavier High School in Cincinnati, where he was the valedictorian. To further his education, he attended Harvard University and graduated with a degree in biology. The candidate also attended Yale Law School and received a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree.

More recently, he works as a throat surgeon and Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center . The presidential candidate is said to reside in Columbus with his wife, Apoorva, and two sons.

The Republican candidate started Roivant Sciences , a biotechnology company. He is said to have founded Strive , an asset management firm, last year. Strive is Ohio-based and is a company that competes with investment companies, like Vanguard .

Ramaswamy is joining former President Donald Trump and the former Governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley in the Republican field to take the Oval Office in the race to 270 electoral votes for 2024.

