San Diego, CA
Inside The Padres

Padres News: Owner Sets High Expectations to Win a Title This Season

By Noah Camras,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mI7bz_0kxuXM9d00

He has high hopes for this team.

The San Diego Padres enter the 2023 season with championship aspirations. After reaching the National League Championship Series last year, falling three games short of a World Series berth, the team reloaded this offseason, adding All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a team that was already getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back this season.

The Padres have as good a roster as anyone, and are hoping that this year, they can finally put it all together to reach a World Series. The team's owner, Peter Seidler, spoke at spring training earlier this week, and made his expectations clear for this season, per Bob Nighengale.

"We're here to win a title."

It's one thing to say that you want to win a title, but Seidler has done more than enough to prove it.

After finishing last season with the fifth-highest payroll according to Spotrac at $224 million, the Padres jumped up to third on the list right now, spending an incredible $251 million this season.

Between Bogaerts, Aaron Judge and Trea Turner — three guys the Padres tried to sign, and of course one of them agreeing to the deal — Seidler offered over $1 billion in contracts.

The Padres already had a good enough team to contend, but this year, they decided to go even more all-in. With Manny Machado's impending free agency , this could be their best chance to make something happen.

