Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rapid delivery startup Food Rocket moving headquarters to Charlotte

By Charlotte Business Journal,

6 days ago
Rapid delivery startup Food Rocket is packing up its Chicago headquarters after just a year as it moves all resources to a new priority market.

The scrappy startup, which promises doorstep delivery of convenience staples in 15 minutes or less, was founded in the Bay Area and moved its headquarters to Chicago a year ago. Now, the company is ceasing all San Francisco service from its non-consumer-facing storefront as it moves its headquarters to Charlotte and redirects most, if not all, of its Midwest operations there.

“The decision is related to an unstable economic environment and rising inflation, which negatively impact the startup’s business model,” Food Rocket said in a news release yesterday afternoon. “All (capital expenditures) and (operating expense) budgets will be shifted to the region, and the company will offer voluntary relocation options to as many team members as possible to ease the transition.”

