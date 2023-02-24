Driver fled scene after pedestrian hit, killed on Gallatin Pike

A pedestrian died after he was hit by multiple cars on Gallatin Pike N in Madison Wednesday evening while attempting to cross the road.

Metro police say the unidentified 61-year-old man was walking across Gallatin Pike near Duling Avenue when he was hit by a white sedan in the continuous left turn lane. The collision knocked the man into the southbound lane of Gallatin Pike where he was hit again by a Nissan Versa.

The man was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment, but he died at the hospital due to his injuries. Metro police are attempting to make contact with the victim's family before his identity is released.

Metro police say the driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene, but the driver of the white sedan that initially struck the victim drove away immediately without leaving any identifying or contact information.

Investigators are looking for the driver of the white sedan, which should have front end damage and a busted headlight.

Anyone with information about the white sedan or driver involved in the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more.