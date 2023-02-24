Open in App
San Diego, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Business on Mission Beach prepares for heavy rain hitting San Diego

By Natalie Chuck,

6 days ago
As rain begins sprinkling throughout San Diego, sandbags are already lining one business's doors on Mission Beach.

"I'll just throw them and close the doors, and hope for the best," said Skylar McManus, the Manager of Hamel's Surf Shop.

San Diego is expecting to see heavy rain over the course of several days.

McManus says it takes anywhere from 15 to 20 sandbags to cover the building during a storm.

Hamel's had about one inch of water flood the business in early January as a storm system brought king tides to the shores, flooding the boardwalk.

"I mean, we really didn't prepare as much as we should have," said McManus, who had to shovel sand out of the shop.

Despite winds ripping through Mission Beach on Thursday, some people visiting from out of town did not mind the weather.

"I'm trying to get as much sun as I can," said one man visiting from Washington.

ABC 10News has a list of places people can pick up sandbags in both the county and the city here.

