Cochise County, AZ
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre enters guilty plea for Extreme DUI

By Anne Simmons,

6 days ago
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre appeared before a judge this week, entering into a guilty plea for Extreme DUI, a category of DUI that applies to blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.15 or higher .

McIntyre's BAC was documented at .2% at the time of his arrest. The legal limit in the state of Arizona is .08%

According to documents from the Cochise County Justice Court, McIntyre's plea agreement includes:

  • Ten days in the Cochise County Jail, with nine of those days suspended once McIntyre completes an alcohol/substance abuse screening, education and/or treatment
  • Fines totaling $1305, including a potential single-day jail cost
  • One year unsupervised probation
  • Installation of an ignition interlock device once his driving privileges are restored.

Court documents show McIntyre's sentencing review hearing is currently scheduled for August.

Sierra Vista Police released body footage of McIntyre's arrest .

McIntyre confirmed in a statement after his arrest that he intends to remain in office.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9

