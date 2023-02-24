Donate diapers to get free concert tickets

Being rewarded for helping a good cause.

Southern Hills Hospital is partnering up with the non-profit organization Baby's Bounty for a diaper drive.

You can bring a pack of unopened diapers for a free ticket to see Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Sting, The Chicks, or an unannounced surprise concert.

There is a limit of two diaper donations per person for a total of two tickets total per location.

There are three opportunities to donate which are listed below.