Donate diapers to get free concert tickets

Being rewarded for helping a good cause.
Southern Hills Hospital is partnering up with the non-profit organization Baby's Bounty for a diaper drive.
You can bring a pack of unopened diapers for a free ticket to see Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Sting, The Chicks, or an unannounced surprise concert.
There is a limit of two diaper donations per person for a total of two tickets total per location.
There are three opportunities to donate which are listed below.
- Southern Hills Hospital - Main entrance
March 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- ER At The Lakes - Main entrance
March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- ER at South Las Vegas Boulevard - Main entrance
March 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
