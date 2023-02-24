Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Donate diapers to get free concert tickets

By Jarah Wright,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yezt0_0kxuUSb400

Being rewarded for helping a good cause.

Southern Hills Hospital is partnering up with the non-profit organization Baby's Bounty for a diaper drive.

You can bring a pack of unopened diapers for a free ticket to see Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Sting, The Chicks, or an unannounced surprise concert.

There is a limit of two diaper donations per person for a total of two tickets total per location.

There are three opportunities to donate which are listed below.

  • Southern Hills Hospital - Main entrance
    March 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • ER At The Lakes - Main entrance
    March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • ER at South Las Vegas Boulevard - Main entrance
    March 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Proper Eats Food Hall now open at the Aria
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Vegas Stronger Champion: Foster Kinship
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas coming to the valley as part of new global tour
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cat reunited with family after spending six days at the Excalibur
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Queen high, 7-card straight flush earns player $147k jackpot
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Sneak peak into a new equality center opening in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas casino letting you drink free on your birthday
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Treasure Island announces big jackpot winners in February
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Green Valley Grocery hosting free NASCAR event Thursday
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Las Vegas pool season starts this week
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Second Starbucks location in Las Vegas wins union election vote by 18-3
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
2,300 books handed out to North Las Vegas elementary students through campaign
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Raiders 5K sells out
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Weezer is bringing their summer tour to Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
MGM Grand cancels 'The Slam' tennis event
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
100 Black Men of Las Vegas: Organization mentoring the next generation
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
City of Las Vegas approves cannabis lounge regulations
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Heavy snow, rain causes closures, delays throughout Southern Nevada
Boulder City, NV18 hours ago
Las Vegas police hosting Cruisin' With Cops event Sunday
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Family injured in Southern Nevada helicopter incident file lawsuit
Boulder City, NV13 hours ago
Walk on the wild side: Coyote spotted at UNLV
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Who’s moving to Las Vegas? People from these cities looking to buy homes in Sin City
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Where to watch the 2023 March Madness tournament
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Tens of thousands owe Nevada unemployment office money after benefits approved
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
If you’re looking to buy a house in Las Vegas why now may be the best time
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Clark County evictions rising after change to rental assistance program
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Who is the ‘Suitcase Man’ and could his legendary winnings happen in modern Las Vegas?
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
As Lent begins for Catholics, here are the fish frys happening in Las Vegas for 2023
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club to be subject of new reality TV show
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
108 flights of stairs: 'Scale the STRAT' 2023 sees over 600 participants
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy