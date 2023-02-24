Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver Public Schools students push for return of school resource officers

By Bayan Wang,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyIZt_0kxuUKmU00

As 16-year-old Luis Garcia continues to fight for his life after being shot near Denver East High School over a week ago, a group of his friends spoke out at a Denver City Council meeting Tuesday, demanding for more school safety measures.

The students asked for the reinstatement of school resource officers (SROs), who were removed from Denver Public Schools campuses ahead of the 2020-2021 school year after the Board of Education unanimously voted to end its relationship with the Denver Police Department.

"We were all very moved by their heartfelt concerns about their safety," said Denver City Councilwoman At-Large Debbie Ortega. "They expressed that they want school resource officers back in their school, and I support that."

Ortega, who is running for mayor, says it's, at the very least, a topic city and school officials need to address.

"I'm not sure every school wants their resource officers back, but I think it's a conversation we need to have because we have too many guns in our community," Ortega said.

An open records request obtained by Chalkbeat revealed Denver Public Schools (DPS) found a record number of weapons on school property last school year.

According to school data, during last school year, 200 weapons, including 13 guns and 28 fake guns, were found on DPS property, which is five times the number of weapons found during the 2018-2019 school year.

Denver School Board Vice President Auon'Tai Anderson led the charge in 2020 to end the relationship with Denver PD. He told Denver7 Thursday bringing SROs back to DPS campuses is out of the question.

"SROs will not be coming back to the Denver Public Schools," said Anderson. "Although we must have a working relationship with our law enforcement, that does not mean they need to be physically present within our building. Denver Public Schools has a robust department of safety that is both present in our schools and armed patrol that can respond to our schools in minutes if anything were to happen."

The students who spoke out at the council meeting hope to continue advocating for school safety, as they pray for Garcia's recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd5Pj_0kxuUKmU00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Denver East High School student shot in front of school succumbs to injuries
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Denver East High School student dies weeks after shooting near school
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Police looking for motorcycle rider who allegedly struck a pedestrian in Denver
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakewood High School students compete for national competition with NASA
Lakewood, CO19 hours ago
Aurora police investigating homicide at apartment complex
Aurora, CO14 hours ago
Suspect on the loose, woman hospitalized after shooting near CU Boulder
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Driver wanted in serious hit-and-run on South Federal
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons wraps up first month on the job
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Man shot and killed near Expo Park in Aurora
Aurora, CO20 hours ago
RTD's Union Station bus depot makes critical changes after complaints
Denver, CO2 days ago
Off-duty Denver police officer hits, kills pedestrian who was not in crosswalk
Denver, CO1 day ago
A 19-year-old died in a tent outside homeless youth nonprofit Urban Peak. His family wants answers from authorities
Denver, CO5 days ago
Police: Woman was sleeping outside when she was confronted, shot by suspect
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near CU Boulder
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Sheriff's commander under investigation for waving gun in sheriff's office
Commerce City, CO20 hours ago
Loved ones finally have some closure after arrest made in Denver 1996 cold case
Denver, CO2 days ago
Mother, Aurora police plead for help finding suspects in double homicide
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Wine hits shelves across Colorado grocery stores, liquor stores brace for impact
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Mexican fugitive wanted for attempted murder removed by officers with ERO Denver
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver school rallying behind 7th grade student diagnosed with rare cancer
Denver, CO5 days ago
Littleton police release video after officer shoots, kills armed suspect
Littleton, CO2 days ago
Colorado’s first licensed cannabis-friendly tour bus ready to roll in Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
City of Boulder loses lawsuit to ACLU over "Blanket Ban"
Boulder, CO5 days ago
Will the last 2 miles of Jewell Ave ever be paved or at least better maintained?
Aurora, CO1 day ago
“Smart” sensors on I-25 promise “significant” traffic improvements, study shows
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver Health, UCHealth to lift universal mask mandates starting March 1
Denver, CO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy