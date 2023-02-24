Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
KZTV 10

Xeriscape Learning and Design Garden to promote educational workshop

By Sophia Englehart,

6 days ago
On Saturday, Feb. 25, volunteers are invited to the Xeriscape Learning and Design Garden workshop, from 8 a.m. to noon, according to the press release from Corpus Christi Water (CCW).

The 18-thousand-square-foot garden, located at 1600 N. Chaparral St. by the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, was established in 1982 by the CCW as a way to educate people on how landscaping could help save water. The garden is free to all and open all year.

Volunteers would be pruning plants while about Xeriscape gardening from Nueces County Master Gardeners, the press release stated. Snack, tools and a free T-shirt will be provided.

For information on the event, contact strategic manager Adrianna Escamilla at 361-826-1682 or at adriannae@cctexas.com.

